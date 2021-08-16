RITES GET Recruitment 2021: Government jobs vacancies for Graduate Engineer Trainee posts â€“ Details here

Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) invites applications for 48 Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rites.com. The last date to apply for the recruitment is August 25, 2021.

Candidates should apply with ONLY ONE out of GATE – 2020 OR GATE – 2021 Marks. In case any candidate(s) applies using both GATE – 2020 and GATE – 2021 score, the higher score only will be considered for shortlisting for the further selection process.

RITES Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET)

No. of Vacancy: 48

Also read RRB NTPC Answer Key 2019 CBT-1: Railway Recruitment Board to release answer key TODAY at 8pm

Pay Scale: 40,000 – 1,40,000/

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Full time BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engineering) degree in Civil/Mechanical/ Production/ Industrial/ Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering.

GATE – 2020 OR GATE – 2021 Score

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years

Application Fee:

For General/OBC Candidates: 600/-

For EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates: 300/-

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: July 30, 2021

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: August 25, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply through the website rites.com from July 30, 2021, to August 25, 2021.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on GATE Score and Interview.

Notification: rites.com