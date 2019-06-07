RBSE 8th Board Result 2019 Declared: Unable to open rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in? Check direct link here

The result of Class 8 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan(RBSE). Students can visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to check their results.

Class 8 students can also check the direct link by clicking here.

The Class 8 board examination was conducted from March 14 to March 29.

Last year, 12.74 lakh students appeared for the examination out of which 5.87 lakh female candidates and 6.87 lakh male candidates.

The result was declared on June 8, 2018.

11.5 lakh students appeared for the examination this year.

Follow the steps to check RBSE 8th Result Date

1 Visit the official site rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2 Click on the result link available on the home page.

3 Now, enter the registration number or roll number to get the result.

4 Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5 Check and download the page for further reference.

For more details, students can visit the official website.