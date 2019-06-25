Rajasthan State Open School to publish RSOS 10th Result 2019 today: Check rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Headlines

This IIM grad is Parineeti Chopra's business partner, created Rs 200 crore firm; partnered with IIT Delhi, Taj Hotels

First photo out: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha look adorable, pose with Navraj Hans in viral photo from Sangeet night

Vivek Agnihotri claims some people wanted more Indians to die in Covid-19 pandemic: 'They only showed Hindu funerals...'

'New beginnings': Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announce pregnancy, share adorable post

Meet Alpesh Rathod, cracked NEET successfully, his MBBS admission got cancelled after one year due to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

First photo out: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha look adorable, pose with Navraj Hans in viral photo from Sangeet night

Vivek Agnihotri claims some people wanted more Indians to die in Covid-19 pandemic: 'They only showed Hindu funerals...'

'New beginnings': Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announce pregnancy, share adorable post

10 Childhood toys that only 90s kids will remember

10 Indian superfoods with low GI for weight loss and diabetes

10 Snakes with longest fangs in wild

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

India Creates History, Claims ICC No.1 Ranking In All 3 Formats; Became 2nd Team After SA To Do This

India-Canada Row: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Answers Question On His Allegations Against India

India-Canada Row: NIA Confiscates Properties Of Khalistanis Nijjar And Pannun In Punjab

Vivek Agnihotri claims some people wanted more Indians to die in Covid-19 pandemic: 'They only showed Hindu funerals...'

'Driving in Delhi is like a death wish': Trevor Noah leaves audience in splits at India debut

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann grooves to Navraj Hans' songs, sangeet videos go viral

HomeEducation

Education

Rajasthan State Open School to publish RSOS 10th Result 2019 today: Check rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

The result will be available on the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 25, 2019, 08:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

All students who were waiting for RSOS Class 10 result can heave a sigh of relief now. Rajasthan State Open School will declare RSOS 10th Result 2019 on Tuesday, 25th June. The exam was conducted during the month of March- April 2019, so after around two months students will get their result and they can plan for their future. 

The result will be available on the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in 

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can also check their result from the third party result websites- indiaresults.com. The steps to check result given below will help candidates to easily check result hassle free.

How to check RSOS 10th Result 2019 online

Visit rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on link named RSOS Class 10th result 2019.

Enter relevant documents like registration number/ roll number

Click on submit to get your result 

Download the result for future reference

 10th and class 12th exams are held twice by the  Rajasthan State Open School

If students are unhappy with their result, there is an option of re-evaluation which can be done by paying a fee. Best of luck to all students for the result and for all future endeavour. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: India dethrone Pakistan to become world No.1 ODI team with 5-wicket win over Australia

WhatsApp lets users create groups without names now: Know how it works

'Dhoni didn't sacrifice....': Sreesanth's blunt response to Gautam Gambhir's ‘No.3’ remark on India legend

Pakistan's caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar rakes up Jammu and Kashmir in UNGA, India's right to reply on Saturday

Ahead of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's wedding, Sania Mirza pens adorable note for bride-to-be: 'My turn to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE