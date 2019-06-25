Rajasthan State Open School to publish RSOS 10th Result 2019 today: Check rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

The result will be available on the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

All students who were waiting for RSOS Class 10 result can heave a sigh of relief now. Rajasthan State Open School will declare RSOS 10th Result 2019 on Tuesday, 25th June. The exam was conducted during the month of March- April 2019, so after around two months students will get their result and they can plan for their future.

The result will be available on the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can also check their result from the third party result websites- indiaresults.com. The steps to check result given below will help candidates to easily check result hassle free.

How to check RSOS 10th Result 2019 online

Visit rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on link named RSOS Class 10th result 2019.

Enter relevant documents like registration number/ roll number

Click on submit to get your result

Download the result for future reference

10th and class 12th exams are held twice by the Rajasthan State Open School

If students are unhappy with their result, there is an option of re-evaluation which can be done by paying a fee. Best of luck to all students for the result and for all future endeavour.