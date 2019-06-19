Rajasthan BSTC result 2019: Result likely to release on this date, check details of counselling

The result of Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination is likely to be released by June 30, 2019.

The candidates who appeared for the examination can check results on the official websites bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in.

On May 26, Sunday, the examination was conducted for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the counselling process based on the BSTC examination.

The counselling process is expected to be held in the second week of July.

General category candidates need to secure 50% marks whereas reserved category candidates should attain 45% marks in order to clear the examination.

Follow the steps to check the results

1 Visit the official website bstc2019.org

2 Click on the ‘download result link’

3 A pdf file with a list of selected candidates will appear

4 Check and Download it. Take a print out for further reference.

Details of counselling process

The counselling process is likely to begin in the second week of July after the results are declared.

The candidates whose name will appear in the merit list will have to register and make the payment of counselling fee.

After that, the candidates will have to complete the choice filling process following which the seats will be allotted.

After the allotment of seats, the candidates will have to submit their admission within the prescribed time.

Documents needed

-Class 10 admit card

-Class 10, 12 mark sheets

-Class 10 admit card for the verification of date of birth

-Scanned photograph, signature of the candidate.