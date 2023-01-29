Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Railway recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Last day today to apply for 4103 posts, check salary, eligibility

The age limit should be a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 24 years as on 30 December 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 06:50 AM IST

Railway recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Last day today to apply for 4103 posts, check salary, eligibility
File photo

South Central Railway to conclude the recruitment process today for 4103 Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply at scr.indianrailways.gov.in till January 29, 203. 

Applications are invited online for Apprenticeships in the trades of AC Mechanic, Carpenter, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Fitter, Painter etc. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website of South Eastern Railway, scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

As per the notification released by South Eastern Railway, a total of 4103 Apprentice vacancies will be filled for various trades. These include AC Mechanic - 250 posts, Carpenter - 18 posts, Diesel Mechanic - 531 posts, Electrician - 1019 posts, Electronic Mechanic - 92 posts, Fitter - 1460 posts, Machinist - 71 posts, Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance (MMTM) - 05 posts, Mill Wright Maintenance (MMW) - 24 posts, Painter - 80 posts and Welder - 553 posts.

The age limit should be a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 24 years as on 30 December 2022. However, relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates as per government norms. For complete information about educational qualifications and age limit, you can see the notification.

The online applications for South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 started on 30 December 2022. Eligible candidates can apply till January 29, 2023 till 5 PM. 

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
From Chakrata to Auli, it's snowing all over in Dehradun, see PICS
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
Happy New Year 2023: India welcomes new year with colorful celebrations | In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 589 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.