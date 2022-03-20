Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for Northeast Frontier Railway PGT, TGT, PRT posts - Details here

Northeast Frontier Railway is inviting applications for 52 Teacher posts. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview for PGT, TGT and PRT posts on April 1, 2022. The engagement will be on part time basis on fixed consolidated monthly remuneration for a period not exceeding March 31, 2021.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details:

PGT: 4 Posts

TGT: 16 Posts

PRT: 13 Posts

TGT: 6 Posts

Contractual Teachers: 13 Posts

Venue of Walk-in-Interview: DRM (P)s Office/Lumding on April 1, 2021 at 10 am onwards for PGT, TGT and PRT.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria:

Primary Teachers: Senior secondary with at least 50% marks and BEd/Diploma in Elementary Education (d.El.Ed.)/JBT/PTT. Candidate must be pass in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with Guidelines framed by the NTCE for the purpose and must have the competency to teach in English medium.

Trained Graduate Teacher:

Candidate must have a second Bachelor’s degree and BEd. The candidate must have passed TET. Competence to teach through English medium/media as required at least he/she should have the language paper in the secondary level.

Post Graduate Teacher:

Candidate must have passed postgraduate in relevant subject and BEd with competency to teach in English/Assamese medium.

Where to apply: Interested candidates can directly appear to walk-in-interview on April 1, 2021, at 10 am onwards for PGT, TGT and PRT.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Notification: nfr.indianrailways.gov.in