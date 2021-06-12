Odisha Police Recruitment Notification 2021: Vacancies for Sub-Inspector posts, application process to begin SOON

Odisha Police Recruitment Board, State Police Headquarters, Cuttack has issued a notification for the post of Odisha Police Sub-inspector on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment through the official website of Odisha Police, odishapolice.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 477 vacancies. The application process will begin on June 22, 2021, and will end on July 7, 2021.

The recruitment process will be based on the Combined competitive recruitment exam 2021 for the recruitment of 477 posts of Sub Inspector of Police on a contractual basis in Odisha Police.

Odisha Police Vacancy 2021 Details:

Post: Sub Inspector of Police

Total Posts: 477

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Candidates who have not taken Odia as a subject in HSC standard must possess a requisite certificate of passing ME standard in Odia as a language subject.

Age Limit: The candidate’s age should not be below 21 years and above 25 years of age as of January 1, 2021. Upper age limit relaxation of five years in case of ST, SC, SEBC and women candidates.

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: The selection will be based on the Computer-Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) and physical efficiency test.

CBRE: There shall be two papers, paper 1: General English and Odisha language (100 marks) and paper 2: General studies (200 marks). The questions will be of objective type in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format. The candidates will see the question, along with its answer options, on a computer screen and mark the correct answer on the computer screen itself. Each correct answer will carry 1 mark and each wrong answer will carry 0.25 negative marks. No marks will be awarded or deducted for unattempted question.

Starting date of online application (Tentative): June 22, 2021

Last date of online application: July 07, 2021

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Official Website: Click Here