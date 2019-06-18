Odisha class 12 result: CHSE likely to declare arts, commerce stream results next week

The results will be announced on Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha official website chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha board Class 12 Arts and Commerce stream results are yet to be announced by the state board authority. According to reports, the results were expected to be declared on June 17 or 18 but it did not happen. Now the results are expected to be declared by next week.

However, Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has not confirmed any specific date for result announcement.

The state board had previously declared class 12 Science stream. It was being speculated that results for Arts and Commerce stream will also be declared alongside but the board did not declare.

CHSE, Odisha on June 3 had announced class 12th results. A total of 70,706 students cleared science stream exam while 99,000 (approx) students had appeared in 2019.

72.33 was the passing percentage in Odisha board Class 12 science stream examination.

In 2018, Odisha board Class 12 arts and commerce result were announced on June 9. Arts passing percentage was 68.79 while commerce passing percentage stood at 74.91.

How to check Odisha board Class 12 Art, Commerce stream exam results online

Step 1: Log on to Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha official website chseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Look for a notification showing class 12 results.

Step 3: Click the link, enter all the necessary details including roll number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: Enter submit, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Students can take a print, email or download the result for further reference.