Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: Odisha Board to declare class 10 result by THIS date, details here

Odisha board will declare the results of class 10 by the end of this month. School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Dash said on Sunday (June 13) that the evaluation process is on the right track and he expects the results to be declared by the end of June.

Odisha had announced the cancellation of the class 10 exam on April 21 due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Odisha board class 10 was scheduled to be conducted from May 3 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The result of nearly 6.5 lakh students in the Class 10 exam is yet to be announced. The education department had said earlier that the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will consider the marks of class 9 as well as the marks of Class 10 pre-board exams.

"While 40 per cent weightage will be given to highest marks secured in class 9 exams in each subject, 30 per cent weightage will be given to 2 highest marks in all subject out of three practice tests conducted in Class 10. In case a candidate has not appeared in any of the practice tests of Class 10 exam, 100% weightage will be given to the mark secured in Class 9 exam (both half-yearly & annual) and subject-wise highest marks will be taken into consideration," the Board had said in a notification.

After CBSE, many states have cancelled their respective Class 12 board exams so far amid the COVID-19 situation in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board Exam 2021 in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.