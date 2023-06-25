Search icon
NVS Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for more than 7500 Teaching and Non-Teaching posts, details here

This recruitment drive will fill more than 7500 vacancies in the organisation. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, cbseitms.nic.in/nvsrecuritment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

File photo

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released a recruitent notification for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Mess Helper and other posts. This recruitment drive will fill more than 7500 vacancies in the organisation. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, cbseitms.nic.in/nvsrecuritment. 

Vacancy Details
PGT (Computer Science)- 306 posts
PGT (Physical Education)- 91 posts
PGT (Modern Indian Language)- 46 posts
TGT (Computer Science)- 649 posts
TGT (Art)- 649 posts
TGT (Physical Education)- 1244 posts
TGT (Music)- 649 posts
Staff Nurse- 649 posts
Catering Supervisor- 637 posts
Office Superintendent- 598 posts
Electrician/ Plumber- 598 posts
Mess Helper- 1297 posts
Asst Commissioner-  50 posts
Asst Commissioner (Finance)- 02 posts
Section Officer - 30 posts
Legal Assistant- 01 post
ASO- 55 posts
Personal Asst- 25 posts
Computer Operator- 08 posts
Stenographer- 49 posts

Qualification
Candidate must have done M.Sc./ MCA/ M.Tech (CS) + B.Ed./ BCA/ B.Sc (CS)/ B.Tech (CS/IT) + B.Ed. + CTET/ Degree in Music/ B.Sc Nursing/ ITI/ 12th Pass + Steno according to each post. 

Age Limit
The minimum age for recruitment is 18 years and but the maximum age limit varies depending on the different posts.

