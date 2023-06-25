NVS Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for more than 7500 Teaching and Non-Teaching posts, details here

File photo

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released a recruitent notification for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Mess Helper and other posts. This recruitment drive will fill more than 7500 vacancies in the organisation. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, cbseitms.nic.in/nvsrecuritment.

Vacancy Details

PGT (Computer Science)- 306 posts

PGT (Physical Education)- 91 posts

PGT (Modern Indian Language)- 46 posts

TGT (Computer Science)- 649 posts

TGT (Art)- 649 posts

TGT (Physical Education)- 1244 posts

TGT (Music)- 649 posts

Staff Nurse- 649 posts

Catering Supervisor- 637 posts

Office Superintendent- 598 posts

Electrician/ Plumber- 598 posts

Mess Helper- 1297 posts

Asst Commissioner- 50 posts

Asst Commissioner (Finance)- 02 posts

Section Officer - 30 posts

Legal Assistant- 01 post

ASO- 55 posts

Personal Asst- 25 posts

Computer Operator- 08 posts

Stenographer- 49 posts

Qualification

Candidate must have done M.Sc./ MCA/ M.Tech (CS) + B.Ed./ BCA/ B.Sc (CS)/ B.Tech (CS/IT) + B.Ed. + CTET/ Degree in Music/ B.Sc Nursing/ ITI/ 12th Pass + Steno according to each post.

Age Limit

The minimum age for recruitment is 18 years and but the maximum age limit varies depending on the different posts.