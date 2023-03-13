NTA NEET UG 2023: Check last date, exam schedule and how to apply at Common Service Centres

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) registrations are underway. NTA NEET UG is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for NEET UG 2023 on neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET (UG) 2023 will be conducted in various languages such as -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG 2023 exam: Eligibility Criteria:

To apply for NEET UG 2023 exam, aspirants will be required to submit Class 10th, Class 12th marksheet, Aadhar Card, and other documents. It is expected that NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on a similar pattern as NEET 2022. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be of 720 marks.

NEET UG 2023 syllabus consists of three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The NEET UG 2023 entrance exam would have topics from Classes 11 and 12 Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

NEET UG 2023 Common Services Centres/Facilitation Centres

Applicants who have experienced problems submitting their application forms online or who are unfamiliar with the online application process can use the common service centres' facility. (CSCs). The Common Services Center (CSC) project is run by a Village Level Entrepreneur at the level of each village panchayat and is a component of the ambitious National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) of the Government of India (VLE).

NEET UG application process: Steps to apply