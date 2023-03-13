Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NTA NEET UG 2023: Check last date, exam schedule and how to apply at Common Service Centres

NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on May 7 for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 08:01 AM IST

NTA NEET UG 2023: Check last date, exam schedule and how to apply at Common Service Centres
File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) registrations are underway. NTA NEET UG is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for NEET UG 2023 on neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET (UG) 2023 will be conducted in various languages such as -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG 2023 exam: Eligibility Criteria: 

To apply for NEET UG 2023 exam, aspirants will be required to submit Class 10th, Class 12th marksheet, Aadhar Card, and other documents. It is expected that NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on a similar pattern as NEET 2022. The NEET UG 2023 exam will be of 720 marks.

NEET UG 2023 syllabus consists of three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The NEET UG 2023 entrance exam would have topics from Classes 11 and 12 Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

NEET UG 2023 Common Services Centres/Facilitation Centres
Applicants who have experienced problems submitting their application forms online or who are unfamiliar with the online application process can use the common service centres' facility. (CSCs). The Common Services Center (CSC) project is run by a Village Level Entrepreneur at the level of each village panchayat and is a component of the ambitious National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) of the Government of India (VLE).

Applicants who have trouble submitting their application forms online or who are unfamiliar with the online application process can use the common service centres' facility. (CSCs). The Common Services Center (CSC) project is run by a Village Level Entrepreneur at the level of each village panchayat and is a component of the ambitious National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) of the Government of India (VLE).


NEET UG application process: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in
  • click on the application form link
  • Fill in your required information and contact information.
  • Upload photograph, signature, and Class 10 scanned documents 
  • Submit application fee
  • Download the confirmation page
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani's necklace from wedding reception is studded with special stones from Zambia, it's worth will shock you
Republic Day 2023: Made-in-India weapon systems showcased at 74th R-Day parade
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 632 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.