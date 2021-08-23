NTA NEET 2021 admit card to be released soon at ntaneet.nic.in - Direct link to download

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 admit card will be released next month by the National Testing Agency (NTA). After NEET 2021 admit card link gets activated, candidates will be able to download the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. The NEET examination is scheduled to be held on September 12 in pen and paper mode. The admit card for NEET-UG 2021 will be released on September 9.

The NEET-UG 2021 Exam will be for three hours, from 2 PM to 5 PM. The announcement of the exam city will be made on August 20, 2021.

The admissions to all positions of Undergraduate Medical/Dental Courses will be decided based on the NEET-UG 2021 exam.

Students can check for the exact location of their NEET 2021 entrance exam centre using a map to reduce the chances of confusion and delay. Students are advised to check their centre allotments carefully and make travel arrangements accordingly to avoid any hassle.

The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on Date and timing as indicated in their Admit Card.

No candidate will be allowed to appear at the Examination Centre, on the Date and Timing other than that allotted to him/her in his / her Admit Card.

How to download the NEET 2021 admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website, i.e., ntaneet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'NEET UG 2021 Admit Card' link will be available on the homepage (Once Released).

Step 3: A new page will open up on the screen.

Step 4: Submit your NEET 2021 login details.

Step 5: NEET 2021 admit cards will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Take a printout for future use