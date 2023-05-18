NTA CUET UG Admit Card 2023 to be released TODAY at cuet.samarth.ac.in

File photo

NTA CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the CUET 2023 admit card today (May 18). Once released, NTA CUET UG 2023 admit card will be available on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to May 31.

The CUET (UG) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Exams will be held in three shifts on multiple days depending on the number of candidates and their subject choices.

Last year, the NTA held the CUET UG 2022 examination in six phases between July 15 and August 30, the first-ever common entrance test for undergraduate admissions to universities at 489 centres in 259 cities across the country.

The exam was held in six phases and approximately 14,90,000 candidates appeared for the exam.

"The candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities. The total number of question papers was 2,219 and the number of the question was 50,476," the NTA said in September 2022.

NTA CUET UG admit card 2023: Steps to Download