New education technologies for Indian scholars brought by Rebotica school

Education in IT matters much today as it is the most obvious way for many to build up their future and ensure they will get a well-paid job in any country all around the globe. When it comes to a kid's education in IT, parents seek a solution that will combine both good perspectives for the future and that would be interesting for their kid. Rebotica, an international school of IT professions for children, has introduced one of the most efficient learning systems that bases on the individual online classes. The methodology of courses is structured in the way that allows Rebotica teachers to determine what are the most vivid talents of a kid in IT and then help to get a good hold of IT professions basis.

The official website of the company has been recently launched in India, where the descriptions of all the educational modules of Rebotica are available. Special emphasis is on the programs on Machine Learning as the international market specialists of this area are in high demand. The list of Rebotica programs available to students from India:

Game Developer;

Blogger;

Programmer/Developer;

Web Designer;

3D Modeler;

ML Engineer.

The teaching staff of Rebotica in India consists of 10 experts for now and enrollment of more than 50 students have been registered already. After the end of the testing period, the company plans to increase the number of teachers to 50+ and enrollment of more than 500 students within a year. Moreover, In Russia, Rebotica school has more than 200 teachers and the number of enrolled students is more than 2 thousand.

"India is one of the largest markets for IT, which accumulates a huge amount of knowledge and specifics of development, which is the most in demand. We plan to have a constant exchange of knowledge among our educators, thus providing the most current cross-section of data for our students. This is what allows us to assert that our programs directly target the most in-demand IT professions in the world and that the quality of knowledge acquired at Rebotica will resonate well in the future," said Egor Lukinov, Chief Business Development Officer of Rebotica.





(Sponsored Feature)