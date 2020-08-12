NEP 2020: Centre aims to bring IITs, IIMs under online learning, seeks inputs from UGC, AICTE

The Narendra Modi government, which recently unveiled the New Education Policy, is going to implement big-ticket changes in the country’s education system. The government has sought suggestions from the University Grant Commission (UGC) and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) in this regard.

According to Zee Media sources, the Centre is considering to convert the entire education system into an online education system, as this will reduce the burden on institutes which are running physical classes for the students.

The Centre also aims to make apex educational institutes, such as IITs and IIMs, a part of the online education system.

The government has constituted a panel, led by AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe and UGC Vice-Chairman Dr MP Poonia, to prepare a blueprint in this regard. Sahasrabudhe and Poonia have been entrusted with the task of building a digital platform for Indian students to impart quality online education.

AICTE chairman, in a letter to all Vice-Chancellors and directors of institutions, urged them to make India "self-reliant" and help achieve the national goal of "Aatma Nirbhar Bharat."

He urged heads of institutions to encourage teachers and students to develop apps, products and technologies through innovative ideas and research to make India the "primary source for meeting all global needs and requirements."

It may be noted that Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank too urged the IITs to develop apps as an alternative to Chinese apps.

About the New Education Policy

The New Education Policy was launched by Narendra Modi government on July 29. The policy aims to overhaul the country’s education system. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Prakash Javadekar and Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank made the announcement on the NEP 2020.

Earlier on May 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reviewed the NEP 2020, the draft of which was prepared by a panel of experts led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Kasturirangan.

The new academic session will begin in September-October and the government aims to introduce the policy before the new session kicks in.