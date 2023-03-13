Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

NEET PG 2023 result to be declared soon natboard.edu.in, know how to check result online

Once released, candidates can download the NEET PG answer key and NEET PG result through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 06:57 AM IST

NEET PG 2023 result to be declared soon natboard.edu.in, know how to check result online
File photo

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test — Postgraduate result soon. Nearly 2.9 lakh students appeared for the NEET PG Exam 2023 conducted at various locations across the nation. The NEET PG result will be released on March 31, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the NEET PG answer key and NEET PG result through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in. The NEET PG exam was held on March 5, 2023. 

After the NEET PG result declaration, the counselling process will begin.  The exam's question paper contained 200 multiple-choice answers. Candidates will receive 4 marks for each correct response, and 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

NEET PG 2023 result: How to check

  • Visit the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on NEET PG 2023 result link
  • Enter your required credentials and log in
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same 

Once the answer key is, the option to raise objections against it will also begin. Follower by NEET PG result declaration and NEET PG counselling process.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani's necklace from wedding reception is studded with special stones from Zambia, it's worth will shock you
Republic Day 2023: Made-in-India weapon systems showcased at 74th R-Day parade
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 632 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.