NEET PG 2023 result to be declared soon natboard.edu.in, know how to check result online

File photo

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test — Postgraduate result soon. Nearly 2.9 lakh students appeared for the NEET PG Exam 2023 conducted at various locations across the nation. The NEET PG result will be released on March 31, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the NEET PG answer key and NEET PG result through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in. The NEET PG exam was held on March 5, 2023.

After the NEET PG result declaration, the counselling process will begin. The exam's question paper contained 200 multiple-choice answers. Candidates will receive 4 marks for each correct response, and 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.

NEET PG 2023 result: How to check

Visit the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 result link

Enter your required credentials and log in

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same

Once the answer key is, the option to raise objections against it will also begin. Follower by NEET PG result declaration and NEET PG counselling process.