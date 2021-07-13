NEET PG 2021 Exam to be held on September 11: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

NEET PG 2021 Exam: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021, will be held on September 11, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday. The postgraduate entrance exam was scheduled to be held on April 18, however, it was postponed till further notice due to the pandemic.

"We have decided to conduct #NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September, 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants!" Mandaviya tweeted.

NEET exam is conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE). It is expected to release the revised notification of the exam soon at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

Those who clear NEET PG will be eligible for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic session 2021.

NEET UG 2021

Meanwhile, NEET 2021 for undergraduate students has been scheduled for September 12. The application process has started at neet.nta.nic.in.

Announcing the medical entrance date, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed that the number of exam cities has been increased to 198 in order to ensure Covid-19 social distancing norms. "The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020," the minister tweeted.

Candidates will be provided with face mask at every centre. "Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured," he added.

NEET is being conducted in English, ten other regional languages- Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu for admission to undergraduate courses- MBBS/ BDS in medical colleges in the country.