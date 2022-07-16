NEET MDS Result 2022 declared natboard.edu.in for AIQ seats, get direct link here

File photo

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) New Delhi has declared the result for NEET MDS 2022 for AIQ seats. The candidates can check MDS result on the official site of NBEMS on natboard.edu.in.

"As per MCC vide letter dated 30/06/2022, candidates from all the State/Union Territory of India including Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the All India 50% quota seats from this academic year i.e. 2022 admission session onwards. So, the Board declared the result for admission to AIQ PG MDS course," NBEMS said in a statement.

The NEET MDS exam 2022 was conducted on May 2, and the result was declared on May 27, 2022. The cut-off scores for NEET MDS 2022 (out of 960) AIQ quota is 263 for the General/ EWS category, for SC / ST/ OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) is 227, and it is 245 for UR-PWD candidates.

NEET MDS Result 2022 For 50 percent AIQ Seats: Steps to check

Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in.

Click on the "Result Cum scorecard for NEET-MDS 2022 - All India 50% Quota Seats" link

A PDF will appear on the screen.

Click on the "Click here for result" link.

Your NEET MDS AQI result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout.

NEET MDS 2022 result - Direct Link