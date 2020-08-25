NEET, JEE Main 2020 to be held as scheduled earlier, confirms NTA amid growing demand of postponement

Amid the growing demand for postponement of NEET, JEE exams 2020, National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday confirmed that the exams will take place on the dates announced earlier.

JEE Mains exam 2020 will be held from September 1 to 6, while the NEET (UG) exam 2020 will be held on September 13.

This announcement comes after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September 2020.

"The Hon’ble Supreme Court has also, inter alia, ordered that 'We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE (Main) April 2020," the NTA notification stated.

NTA in its statement also confirmed that the NEET UG exam 2020 admit cards will be released shortly. The agency had already released JEE Main 2020 admit card on August 17.

"In order to meet the social distancing requirements, there has been a substantial increase in the number of centres. The number of examination centres have been increased from 570 to 660 (in case of JEE Main) and 2546 to 3843 (in case of NEET (UG) 2020)," the statement read.

For ensuring social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates has been staggered. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside the examination centers to enable candidates to stand with adequate social distancing while waiting. Candidates have been issued advisory guiding them about 'Do's and Don'ts' for proper social distancing.

"The agency has also written to the States governments to extend support in local movement of the candidates so that they are able to reach their examination centres on time," the notification read.

Many people have raised their voice seeking postponemnt of JEE, NEET exams 2020, including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, BSP Supremo Mayawati, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, climate activist Greta Thunberg among others.