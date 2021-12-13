NEET 2021: Goa DTE releases NEET, GCET counselling schedule on dte.goa.gov.in - Details inside

The directorate of Technical Education (DTE Goa) has released the schedule for NEET and GCET counselling. Candidates can go through more information on the counselling and admission process from the official website of DTE, dte.goa.gov.in.

As per schedule, DTE will begin the first round of admission for NEET 2021 courses from December 14, 2021 except for MBBS and BDS. The second round of admissions to engineering and pharmacy degree courses would begin on the same date.

Candidates can check official notification for details such as the date of admission, course name, categories, merit numbers and reporting time.

NEET 2021: Admission schedule

AHS, BAMS, BHMS, B.Sc. NURSING: December 14, 2021

AHS, BAMS, BHMS, B.Sc. NURSING: December 15, 2021

AHS, BAMS, BHMS, B.Sc. NURSING, B.PHARM: December 16, 2021

B.E: December 17, 2021

B.E: December 20, 2021

B.E: December 21, 2021

Everyone must adhere to all SOP’s related to wearing masks, sanitization, social distancing, etc. shall be strictly adhered to, when attending the above Rounds. Candidates must strictly adhere to the above schedule. Not more than one person shall accompany the candidate during the above Round.

The official notice on NEET 2021 reads, “Seats still remaining vacant, shall be offered to applicants who have not answered GCET-2021, but are otherwise eligible to be admitted in Degree Engineering courses on the basis of their Std. XIIth marks in subjects of Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry. Such applicants are also advised to report to Room No.1, Directorate of Technical Education, Porvorim at 12 noon on Tuesday, 21st December, 2021, with copies of required documents, details of which are available on DTE website dte.goa.gov.in.”