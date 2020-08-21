NEET 2020 exams: Admit cards to be released soon, check SOP for conducting examinations

The admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 examinations will be released in the official website soon. Candidates can access the admit cards on the official website-nta.ac.in.

The candidates are requested to check the official website regularly for any latest updates on admit card or any other issues related to NEET 2020 examination.

The candidates will no be allowed to enter the examination hall without admit cards.

“The downloading of Admit Cards indicating Roll Number, Test Centre Number & Address, Question Paper Medium, Reporting/ Entry Time and Gate Closing Time of Centre shall commence shortly,” NTA stated in a notice.

The NEET examination is scheduled to be held on September 13 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The Supreme Court had earlier junked the petition seeking deferment of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and gave a green signal for the conduct of examinations. The petition was submitted by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava on behalf of 11 students belonging to 11 states on August 6. The plea sought directions to the central government to hold JEE and NEET examinations until the COVID-19 crisis is over and the situation in the country becomes normal.

Meanwhile, the Centre has finalised the standard operating procedure (SOP) to conduct the examination amid COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for NEET 2020 exams:

1. All examination centres will be thoroughly sanitised ahead of the exams. The centres will be provided with masks, gloves, hand sanitisers, disinfectant sprays.

2. Gap between 2 seats to be maintained as per GOI guidelines.

3. Barcode readers will be available at the entry point to scan the barcode on the admit card.

4. Rough sheets will be kept at all desks before the start of the exam by invigilators, who will be wearing gloves to ensure hygiene.

Steps to download admit card for NEET 2020 exams:

1. Visit the official website-'ntaneet.nic.in.'

2. Click on the link-‘NEET 2020 admit card download.’

3. In the newly opened page, enter application number, roll number and other necessary details.

4. The NEET 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout of the admit cards for future reference.