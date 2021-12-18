NBCC Recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies for 70 posts at nbccindia.com – Check salary, eligibility

NBCC (India) Limited is inviting applications for 70 Management Trainee, Project Manager, Dy. Project Manager & Sr. Stenographer posts. The last date to apply is January 8, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, nbccindia.com.

NBCC MT & Various Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Dy. Project Manager Electrical

No. of Vacancy: 10

Pay Scale: 50,000 – 1,60,000/-

Post: Management Trainee Civil

No. of Vacancy: 40

Pay Scale: 40,000 – 1,40,000/-

Post: Management Trainee Electrical

No. of Vacancy: 15

Post: Project Manager Civil (Backlog)

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 60,000 – 1,80,000/-

Post: Sr. Stenographer (Backlog)

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: 24640/- (Per Month)

Post: Office Assistant (Backlog)

No. of Vacancy: 03

Pay Scale: 18430/- (Per Month)

Eligibility Criteria:

Dy. Project Manager Electrical: Candidate must have a Full-Time Degree in Electrical Engineering with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks and three years of experience.

MT (Civil): Candidate must have a Full-time Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from Government recognized University/Institute with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks.

MT (Electrical): Candidate must have a Full-Time Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent from Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum 60% aggregate marks.

Project Manager Civil: Candidate must have a Full-time Degree in Civil Engineering with 60 % aggregate marks and 06 years of experience.

Sr. Stenographer: Candidate must be a Graduate in any stream and Stenography/Typing speed in English 110/50 wpm OR Stenography/Typing speed in Hindi 100/40 wpm.

Office Assistant: Candidate must be a Graduate in any stream and Stenography/Typing Speed in English 70/35 wpm OR Stenography/Typing speed in Hindi 70/30 wpm.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through debit card/credit card/net banking.

For Dy. Project Manager (Electrical): 1000/-

For MT Candidates: 500/-

For SC/ST/PWD Candidates: No fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Official Website nbccindia.com from December 9, 2021, to January 8, 2022.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on the GATE-2021 examination for MT & Personal Interview for All other Posts.

NBCC MT & Various Posts Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application Submission: December 09, 2021

Last Date for Online Application Submission: January 08, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: January 08, 2022

Notification: nbccindia.com/