Mumbai University First Merit List 2020: Mithibai College, St. Xaviers College lists out, get direct link here

Mumbai University on Thursday released its merit list or the first cut-off admission to undergraduate courses on its official website mu.ac.in. Colleges have also released their indivual cut offs lists. Interested candidates need to check out respective college websites to view this list. Due to the pandemic this year, cut-off lists will be available online only.

The document verification process and payment of application fee for students qualifying in the first merit list will be done from August 7 to August 10 (up to 3 pm).

2nd, 3rd merit lists dates

The second merit list will be released on August 11 at 7 pm and the verification and payment procedure will be followed till August 17 (up to 3 pm). The third merit list will be released on August 17. The verification and payment procedure for the same will continue till August 21 (up to 3 pm).

How to check merit list for UG courses

1. Visit Visit mu.ac.in

2. Click on the merit list

3. A pdf will open in a new tab

4. Take a printout of the same for future reference

Interested candidates need to keep documents handy during the admission process:

1) Passport size photograph

2) Scanned signature

3) Self-attested class 10 certificate/mark sheet containing the date of birth

4) Self-attested class 12 mark sheet

5) Self-attested copies of sports and/or ECA certificates

6) SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM/OBC Certificate (as applicable)

7) Economically Weaker Section quota or EWS Certificate (as applicable)

Various colleges cut-off lists released till now:

1. Thakur College of Science and Commerce

The college has released course-wise cut-offs for various undergraduate programs. The list can be checked below:

2. KC College

KC College i.e. Kishinchand Chellaram College has released its 1st Admission Merit List 2020 for various courses.

3. Jai Hind College

Jai Hind College has released its 1st Merit List 2020 for B.Com course for General, Open and Sindhi Minority category students. It has also released the wait list, which includes students who are currently on stand-by and will be admitted in case any of the selected students do not take admission by the deadline.

4. HR College

H.R. College of Commerce & Economics has released its 1st Merit List for B.Com, BMS, BAF, BBI, BFM, BMM, B.Voc (RM) and B.Voc (THM) programmes.

5. Wilson College

Wilson College has released its First Merit List 2020 for all the courses that it offers at undergraduate level.

6. Ruparel College

Ruparel college has also released its 1st Merit List 2020 for the on-going UG admissions.

7. KJ Somaiya College of Science and Commerce

KJ Somaiya College of Science & Commerce has released its 1st Merit List 2020 for admission to FY B.Sc and B.Com Courses 2020.

8. Raheja College

L.S. Raheja College Of Arts and Commerce has also released its 1st Merit List 2020 for BAF, BBI, BFM, BMS, BAMMC, BSCIT, BA and BCOM programmes.

9. St. Xaviers College

St. Xavier’s College has released its UG Admission 1st Merit List 2020 for First Year B.Com, BSc, BMS/BA MCJ(earlier BMM), BA, BSc (Non-xavierites).

10. Mithibai College

Mithibai College has also released its 1st Merit List 2020 for undergraduate courses.

11. St Andrew's College

St Andrew’s College Merit List 2020 for has been released for a variety of courses including FYBA MMC, FYBAF, FYBBI, FYBMS, FYBSC (HS), FYBSC (IT).

