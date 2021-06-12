Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: BIG news for class 12 students regarding evaluation criteria

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be declaring the result of class 12 soon. Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad announced on Friday (June 11) that all Maharashtra board class 12 students will be passed based on the internal assessments.

After the Central Government cancelled the board examinations of CBSE and CISCE, the Maharashtra government had also decided to cancel class 12 examination.

Maharashtra Education Minister Gaikwad has also attached the notice in the tweet regarding the class 12 result. In which it is said that after the cancellation of class 12th examinations due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the government has allowed the board to pass the students of class 12 on the basis of internal assessment.

Earlier, the Education Minister of Maharashtra had released the evaluation criteria for Class 10th examination. According to this, schools have to submit internal marks by June 30. The process of making results on the basis of internal assessment marks will begin from July 3, 2021. According to the evaluation criteria set by the board and the government, Class 10 students will be given marks on the basis of their performance in class 9 and class 10.