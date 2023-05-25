MP Board Class 10 Result 2023 DECLARED: See steps to check, direct link of Madhya Pradesh 10th scorecard here

MP HSC Result 2023| Photo: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBOSE) has declared the Class 10 board result 2023 today at the official website--mpresults.nic.in. The result for Class 10 MP board will be out at 12:30 pm. Reportedly, the State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce the results via a press conference.

The MP Board Class 10 board exam 2023 was conducted between March 1 to March 27. Meanwhile, the MP Class 12 board exam 2023 was conducted between March 2 to April 1.

MP Board Class 10 Result 2023: Websites to check

MP Board Class 10 Result 2023: How to check via the official website-- mpresults.nic.in