MP Board Class 10 Result 2023 DECLARED: See steps to check, direct link of Madhya Pradesh 10th scorecard here

MP Board Class 10 result 2023 has been declared at the official website-- mpresults.nic.in. Get direct link to check result and steps to check here in the article.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBOSE) has declared the Class 10 board result 2023 today at the official website--mpresults.nic.in. The result for Class 10 MP board will be out at 12:30 pm. Reportedly, the State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce the results via a press conference.

The MP Board Class 10 board exam 2023 was conducted between March 1 to March 27. Meanwhile, the MP Class 12 board exam 2023 was conducted between March 2 to April 1. 

MP Board Class 10 Result 2023: Websites to check 

MP Board Class 10 Result 2023: How to check via the official website-- mpresults.nic.in

  • Visit the official website -- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.
  • Click on the exam result link for Classes 10, 12.
  • Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.
  • Your MP Board result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

