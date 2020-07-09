Trending#

China

Sushant Singh Rajput

coronavirus

lockdown

covid-19 cases in india

  1. Home
  2. Education


Meghalaya Board Class 12 result 2020 to be declared soon, check @mbose.in.

MBOSE HSSLC result 2020: Results to be declared soon.


Official website screenshot

Share

Written By

Edited By

Arijit Saha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 9, 2020, 09:44 AM IST

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education is likely to release the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams soon for three streams--Commerce, Science, and Vocational. Concerned candidates can check the results on the official website-mbose.in.

Other websites where the exam results can be accessed are-- megresults.nic.in,  results.shiksha.

Steps to check the MBOSE HSSLC result 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-megresults.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link-'MBOSE HSSLC result 2020.'

Step 3. Enter the necessary details like the roll number, application number etc.

Step 4. Click on Submit

Step 5. The results will be displayed on the screen.

The declaration of the results was delayed due to the pandemic. Some exams were deferred to be held in June due to the lockdown.

As many as 30,697 students appeared for the examination.  