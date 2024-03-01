Twitter
Headlines

Meet woman who wanted to be doctor, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IPS officer then IAS officer, got AIR...

Watch: Kane Williamson’s 'rare' run out after mid-pitch collision, first time in...

New ‘cooking contest’ scam can steal your Facebook account, here’s everything you need to know

Meet man who was to become emperor of Mughal Empire but was brutally killed by Aurangzeb

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Nita Ambani reveals idea behind festivities, says 'wanted it...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who wanted to be doctor, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IPS officer then IAS officer, got AIR...

Watch: Kane Williamson’s 'rare' run out after mid-pitch collision, first time in...

Viral video: Man puts his hand inside lion's mouth, internet is shocked

10 highest run scorers in T20 cricket who never hit century

Rare, unseen childhood photos of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh 

Meet woman who Mughal emperor Aurangzeb fell in love with

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

BCCI's Central Contract 2023-24: Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer Out, Check Full List Here | Big News

Ranji Trophy 2024 Semifinal: Shreyas Iyer Named In Mumbai’s Squad For The Semifinal Vs Tamil Nadu

Meet actress who was born in Dubai, became dentist, is married to star India cricketer, earns in crores, net worth is..

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba teaser: Jimmy Shergill, Sunny Kaushal get trapped in Taapsee, Vikrant's web of love, betrayal

This actor to play villain in Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park? Here’s what we know

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman who wanted to be doctor, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IPS officer then IAS officer, got AIR...

Garima was raised in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, and attended St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, for her undergraduate and graduate studies, where she laid the groundwork for her future academic endeavours.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

article-main
(Image source: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From her early dream of becoming a doctor to her distinguished career as an IAS officer, Garima Singh's journey is a testament to life's unexpected turns. Her path was redirected towards civil services during a life-changing epiphany she had while still a college student. She decided to join the public service in 2012 and became an IPS officer. This move eventually helped her become an IAS in 2016, which was recognised by an outstanding All India Rank of 55. 

Garima was raised in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, and attended St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, for her undergraduate and graduate studies, where she laid the groundwork for her future academic endeavours.

Thinking back to the crucial moment that led her to the IPS, Garima described her moving experience at a roadside checkpoint. She refused to give in to corruption, even under excessive pressure to pay a bribe. Her resolve to change the system from the inside out was fueled by this experience, which kindled a fire within her. Her desire to bring about significant change in law enforcement practices thus drove her decision to join the IPS. 

Her career as an IPS officer began when she was posted to Uttar Pradesh, where she dutifully carried out community service. She pursued the IAS, though, because she wanted to fulfil her father's dreams, and she passed the demanding UPSC exam to succeed in Jharkhand.

Garima highlights the distinction between the roles of an IAS and an IPS officer by drawing on her personal experiences. She emphasises that IPS responsibilities are more uniform than those of IAS officers, who have access to a more expansive and diverse portfolio. Her observations offer prospective civil servants insightful advice, stressing the value of independent study over in-depth coaching. 

Garima Singh's story is an inspiration to many people who want to change the world because it is a prime example of her fortitude, morality, and unshakable dedication to public service.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Woman dances to Khalasi in office, internet fumes over co-workers' 'dead reaction'

Viral video: Father's reaction to daughter's bridal look melts hearts on internet, watch

Meet bride, an Indian, whose wedding jewellery, saree was more expensive than Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani

Meet man who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, left IAS job after few months due to...

Bill Gates visits Microsoft's India development center in Hyderabad for…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE