Meet woman who wanted to be doctor, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IPS officer then IAS officer, got AIR...

Garima was raised in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, and attended St. Stephen's College, Delhi University, for her undergraduate and graduate studies, where she laid the groundwork for her future academic endeavours.

From her early dream of becoming a doctor to her distinguished career as an IAS officer, Garima Singh's journey is a testament to life's unexpected turns. Her path was redirected towards civil services during a life-changing epiphany she had while still a college student. She decided to join the public service in 2012 and became an IPS officer. This move eventually helped her become an IAS in 2016, which was recognised by an outstanding All India Rank of 55.

Thinking back to the crucial moment that led her to the IPS, Garima described her moving experience at a roadside checkpoint. She refused to give in to corruption, even under excessive pressure to pay a bribe. Her resolve to change the system from the inside out was fueled by this experience, which kindled a fire within her. Her desire to bring about significant change in law enforcement practices thus drove her decision to join the IPS.

Her career as an IPS officer began when she was posted to Uttar Pradesh, where she dutifully carried out community service. She pursued the IAS, though, because she wanted to fulfil her father's dreams, and she passed the demanding UPSC exam to succeed in Jharkhand.

Garima highlights the distinction between the roles of an IAS and an IPS officer by drawing on her personal experiences. She emphasises that IPS responsibilities are more uniform than those of IAS officers, who have access to a more expansive and diverse portfolio. Her observations offer prospective civil servants insightful advice, stressing the value of independent study over in-depth coaching.

Garima Singh's story is an inspiration to many people who want to change the world because it is a prime example of her fortitude, morality, and unshakable dedication to public service.