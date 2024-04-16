Meet woman, who left LLB, cracked UPSC exam in second attempt to become IAS officer, she secured AIR...

Countless candidates from a wide range of professional backgrounds—including law, engineering, medicine, and the arts—come every year to strive for success in the renowned UPSC exam with the ultimate goal of becoming an IAS officer. Many candidates willingly forgo lucrative career paths in order to embark on the difficult journey towards bureaucratic excellence, such is the position's profound allure.

Regardless of one's background in the workforce, the results of this demanding test are always dependent on one's tenacious commitment and unwavering persistence. This is the motivational story of Pallavi Mishra, a woman of unwavering willpower who achieved an astounding All India Rank (AIR) of 73 without the assistance of official coaching. Having completed her legal studies, she was driven to take the Civil Services Examination in order to fulfil her childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Pallavi, who was raised in the rural areas of Madhya Pradesh, had dreamed of becoming a member of the civil services since she was a young child, just like many of her classmates. After finishing her education, she continued her studies at Delhi's esteemed National Law University, which set the groundwork for her rise to bureaucratic prominence.

Choosing instead to follow the traditional path of seeking judicial exams, Pallavi set out on the challenging UPSC journey full of expectations. Despite the fact that her first attempt was unsuccessful, she remained optimistic. Strengthened by her family's history of academic success, Pallavi carefully redesigned her strategy and focused all of her efforts on preparation, which resulted in her achieving a commendable AIR of 73 on her second try.