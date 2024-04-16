Meet woman, who left LLB, cracked UPSC exam in second attempt to become IAS officer, she secured AIR...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani to get a new rival, Rs 12000000000 project to be set up by…

Mumbai Police arrest gunmen who opened fired outside Salman Khan's Mumbai house, had planned to attack star in Panvel

Meet man who started business at 60, suffered Rs 15 crore loss, company now worth over Rs 2000 crore, his business is...

Anil Ambani gets big relief from NCLT, Reliance firm may soon get Rs 40000000000 from…

Israel-Iran conflict: Israeli military vows response to attack as calls for restraint mount

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani to get a new rival, Rs 12000000000 project to be set up by…

Mumbai Police arrest gunmen who opened fired outside Salman Khan's Mumbai house, had planned to attack star in Panvel

Meet man who started business at 60, suffered Rs 15 crore loss, company now worth over Rs 2000 crore, his business is...

8 vegetables that help improve digestion in summer

9 remedies to fight kidney stones

150 Mughals are buried inside this place

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Mumbai Police arrest gunmen who opened fired outside Salman Khan's Mumbai house, had planned to attack star in Panvel

Sona Mohapatra slams trolls targeting her in pics where she's 'not all covered up': 'I used to get triggered...'

Salman Khan's family is 'taken aback' after 'disturbing' firing incident, reacts to people calling it a publicity stunt

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman, who left LLB, cracked UPSC exam in second attempt to become IAS officer, she secured AIR...

Pallavi, who was raised in the rural areas of Madhya Pradesh, had dreamed of becoming a member of the civil services since she was a young child

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 06:16 AM IST

article-main
(Image source: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Countless candidates from a wide range of professional backgrounds—including law, engineering, medicine, and the arts—come every year to strive for success in the renowned UPSC exam with the ultimate goal of becoming an IAS officer. Many candidates willingly forgo lucrative career paths in order to embark on the difficult journey towards bureaucratic excellence, such is the position's profound allure. 

Regardless of one's background in the workforce, the results of this demanding test are always dependent on one's tenacious commitment and unwavering persistence. This is the motivational story of Pallavi Mishra, a woman of unwavering willpower who achieved an astounding All India Rank (AIR) of 73 without the assistance of official coaching. Having completed her legal studies, she was driven to take the Civil Services Examination in order to fulfil her childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Pallavi, who was raised in the rural areas of Madhya Pradesh, had dreamed of becoming a member of the civil services since she was a young child, just like many of her classmates. After finishing her education, she continued her studies at Delhi's esteemed National Law University, which set the groundwork for her rise to bureaucratic prominence.

Choosing instead to follow the traditional path of seeking judicial exams, Pallavi set out on the challenging UPSC journey full of expectations. Despite the fact that her first attempt was unsuccessful, she remained optimistic. Strengthened by her family's history of academic success, Pallavi carefully redesigned her strategy and focused all of her efforts on preparation, which resulted in her achieving a commendable AIR of 73 on her second try.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Vellore Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Delhi traffic police issues advisory; check routes to avoid

Firing at Salman Khan's house: Shooter identified as Gurugram criminal 'involved in multiple killings', probe begins

Sirens, blasts sound across Israel after iran fires drones, missiles in unprecedented attack, video surfaces

Meet NEET-UG topper who didn't take admission in AIIMS Delhi despite scoring AIR 1 due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement