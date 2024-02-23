Meet woman who became engineer then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer in first attempt, got AIR...

She showed outstanding academic talent at a young age, and her love of learning helped her acquire an engineering degree from IIT Madras.

UPSC is one of the toughest exams in our country. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for the exam to become IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS officers. Many aspirants take 2-3 attempts to crack the UPSC civil service exam. But there is an IAS officer Ananya Das who cracked the UPSC exam in the first attempt. She cracked the exam in 2015 and is an example of sheer brilliance and devotion.

Ananya hails from Odisha. She was born on May 15, 1992. Her father used to work at the Bank of India but is currently retired. She has always been driven towards her studies as she completed her graduation from The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay with a BTech in Computer Science. Later, she completed her MSc in economics from Birla Institute of Technology of Science (BITS) Pilani.

She started working as a software engineer in a multinational corporation for a short period after she completed her BTech. After that, she worked for three months as an executive intern at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Jaipur. Additionally, it is said that she submitted a paper on Financial Contagion and Regulatory Responses during her time there, which The Indian Banker later published.

After working in the 9-5 jobs, Ananaya Das considered preparing for UPSC CSE exam. She left everything to prepare for the competitive exam.

IAS Ananya Das cracked UPSC CSE in the first attempt and secured AIR 16.

Ananya is an IAS officer from the 2015 Gujarat cadre. She was the state topper in UPSC CSE 2015. She formerly served as the Cuttack Municipal Corporation's commissioner.

Ananya is the Collector and DM of Sambalpur at the moment. Ananya got married to IAS Chanchal Ran, an IAS officer from the class of 2014. She was previously married to IAS Abdaal Akhtar, but got divorced soon after.