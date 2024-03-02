Twitter
Education

Meet woman, daughter of a sugar mill worker, who cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, her AIR was…

Very few people in the world have the honour of becoming IAS, but everyone only sees the success and ignores the hard work that went into it.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 07:15 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Many aspirants attempt the UPSC exam, which is one of the most difficult in India, but only a few succeed. It is important to follow various strategies and a proper routine. One of the inspiring stories of IAS Ankita Choudhary, who set the example that with persistence and determination, one can have anything in the world, she is really a living example of hard work despite facing tragedy in life. Ankita, from Haryana's Rohtak district, attempted the civil services examination for the first time in 2017, but failed, leaving her with two options: quit or learn, and she learned from her mistake and bounced back with a positive outcome.

Ankita Chaudhary was raised in a modest, lower-middle-class home in the Meham district of Rohtak, Haryana. Her father, who worked hard as an accountant at a sugar factory, laid the groundwork for Ankita's academic success, and since she was a young child, she had aspirations of being independent and self-sufficient.

After graduating from Hindu College, Delhi University with a degree in Chemistry, Ankita Chaudhary made the decision to sit for the UPSC exam. She began preparing after being accepted into the post-graduation program, and after earning her master's degree from IIT Delhi, she began her comprehensive preparation for the UPSC exams. Her journey to become an IAS officer is an incredibly motivating one.

Ankita's mother had died in a car accident when she was studying. And this tragedy greatly shocked Ankita, but she chose not to let it break her. Instead, she became an IAS officer as a way to honour his late mother, for which his father provided him with unwavering support.

Ankita took the UPSC exam a second time in 2018 with a strong plan and commitment; this time, she secured an All India Rank of 14. She attributes her success to her father's efforts and hard work. Ankita also stresses the significance of practice writing answers for the Civil Services main examination for all applicants.

