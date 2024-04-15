Meet village girl who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching, became IAS officer, her AIR was…

One such story is of IAS Mamta Yadav who is a resident of Basai village in Haryana. Her father, Ashok Yadav, works in a private company and her mother is a homemaker. She pursued her studies at Balwant Rai Mehta School, GK, Delhi and graduated from Hindu College, DU.

Some people achieve extraordinary things despite coming from humble backgrounds and experiencing financial constraints.

She then prepared for UPSC for 4 years and finally passed in 2019 with AIR 556, but couldn’t become an IAS officer. Since she aspired to become an IAS officer, she again made an attempt and secured AIR 5th, in 2020. With this, she became the village's first IAS officer.

Besides coaching, Mamta studied on her own to crack the exam. She studied for 8 to 10 hours daily and later began studying for 10 to 12 hours per day.