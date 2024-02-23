Twitter
Headlines

IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed withdraws from India vs England Tests, flies back home due to....

Crakk movie review: Vidyut Jamwwal, Arjun Rampal film is part Death Race, part Khatron Ke Khiladi, total disappointment

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi's sister IAS officer Ria Dabi's husband, he is a...

Azim Premji’s Wipro signs massive deal with Intel, part of Rs 8286 crore…

Lasya Nanditha, BRS MLA, dies in car accident

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs ENG: R Ashwin scripts history in Ranchi Test, becomes first Indian bowler to....

IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed withdraws from India vs England Tests, flies back home due to....

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi's sister IAS officer Ria Dabi's husband, he is a...

Before Rakul Preet Singh, 7 Indian celebs who wore pink chooda on their wedding

Batters with highest individual scores on IPL debut

Health benefits of Jaiphal (nutmeg)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Big News! Iran Sends Hundreds Of Powerful Ballistic Missiles To Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine War

IPL 2024 Schedule: Dhoni Vs Kohli In IPL 2024 Opener On March 22, Schedule For First 21 Matches Out

IPL 2024 Schedule Announcement: CSK Vs RCB in IPL 2024 opener on March 22 , GT Vs MI on 24th March

India's youngest superstar, made debut at 20, first film was blockbuster, revived director's career, he is..

Meet actor who debuted with Salman Khan, had no work even after hits, earned Rs 50 per role; now big star, charges...

Meet actress who worked with superstars, quit acting at peak of career, has 3 kids, her marriage got affected when..

HomeEducation

Education

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi's sister IAS officer Ria Dabi's husband, he is a...

IPS Manish Kumar and IAS Ria Dabi are both from the UPSC 2021 batch. Initially, the two were friends. They got together at the LBSNAA Academy in Mussoorie, according to Dainik Bhaskar.

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Officer Tina Dabi of the IAS is Ria's elder sister. In UPSC Civil Services 2020, she ranked 15th. Two months ago, Manish Kumar, a Maharashtra cadre IPS officer, and Ria Dabi, an IAS officer from Rajasthan, got married. However, the news broke after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notice changing Kumar's cadre from Maharashtra to Rajasthan. The notice's reason for change was marriage to Rajasthan IAS Ria Dabi.

IPS Manish Kumar and IAS Ria Dabi are both from the UPSC 2021 batch. Initially, the two were friends. They got together at the LBSNAA Academy in Mussoorie, according to Dainik Bhaskar.  According to media reports, Manish and Ria wed in a court ceremony in April of this year with their families' consent.

Manish had requested a cadre change following his marriage, and Union Home Ministry had granted it in a notice dated June 16.  Manish is a resident of Delhi. Following his B Tech, he pursued a career in civil service. 

Manish scored AIR 581 in the 2020 UPSC examination. He was stationed in Osamabad, Maharashtra, and will now be transferred to Rajasthan. Tina Dabi told Dainik Bhaskar that she was overjoyed for her sister and gave her blessing to the newlywed couple. She also stated that a reception would be held in Jaipur in the coming months, with preparations already underway.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed withdraws from India vs England Tests, flies back home due to....

WhatsApp rival Signal launches usernames to keep your phone number private

Meet actress who worked with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, gave many flop films, thought of quitting acting and then..

Vidyut Jammwal says he is 'proud' of his nude viral photos on social media: 'Everyone can get naked and...'

Meet man who sold his company to Flipkart, now founder of India's biggest fitness and gym chain, his net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE