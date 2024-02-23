Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi's sister IAS officer Ria Dabi's husband, he is a...

IPS Manish Kumar and IAS Ria Dabi are both from the UPSC 2021 batch. Initially, the two were friends. They got together at the LBSNAA Academy in Mussoorie, according to Dainik Bhaskar.

Officer Tina Dabi of the IAS is Ria's elder sister. In UPSC Civil Services 2020, she ranked 15th. Two months ago, Manish Kumar, a Maharashtra cadre IPS officer, and Ria Dabi, an IAS officer from Rajasthan, got married. However, the news broke after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notice changing Kumar's cadre from Maharashtra to Rajasthan. The notice's reason for change was marriage to Rajasthan IAS Ria Dabi.

IPS Manish Kumar and IAS Ria Dabi are both from the UPSC 2021 batch. Initially, the two were friends. They got together at the LBSNAA Academy in Mussoorie, according to Dainik Bhaskar. According to media reports, Manish and Ria wed in a court ceremony in April of this year with their families' consent.

Manish had requested a cadre change following his marriage, and Union Home Ministry had granted it in a notice dated June 16. Manish is a resident of Delhi. Following his B Tech, he pursued a career in civil service.

Manish scored AIR 581 in the 2020 UPSC examination. He was stationed in Osamabad, Maharashtra, and will now be transferred to Rajasthan. Tina Dabi told Dainik Bhaskar that she was overjoyed for her sister and gave her blessing to the newlywed couple. She also stated that a reception would be held in Jaipur in the coming months, with preparations already underway.