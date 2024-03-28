Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi's friend who quit medical studies to become IAS officer, got AIR...

IAS officer Artika Shukla was studying to become a doctor but she always dreamed of becoming an IAS officer after she saw her brother succeed in the 2012 UPSC Civil Services Exam. IAS officer Artika Shukla's elder brother Gaurav Shukla passed the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2012.

There are few people in India who aren't aware of IAS officer Tina Dabi. She is one of the most popular IAS officers in India and enjoys a great fan following on social media. Today, we are not here to talk about IAS officer Tina Dabi but her friend IAS officer Artika Shukla, a classmate of the former who secured AIR 4 in the UPSC civil examination.

IAS officer Artika Shukla was studying to become a doctor but quit her MD studies as she wanted to become an IAS officer. She succeeded in doing the same on her first try without any coaching classes. IAS officer Artika Shukla studied from her brother's notes and was able to ace one of India's most difficult exams.

IAS officer Artika Shukla got UPSC All India Rank (AIR) 4 in 2015. Many are also unaware that IAS officer Artika Shukla, who hails from Gandhinagar, also met her future husband Jasmeet Singh there. Jasmeet Singh is also an IAS officer and received AIR 3 in UPSC.

It was at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration that they developed a relationship and in 2017, tied the knot which was also attended by IAS officer Tina Dabi.

IAS officer Artika Shukla's elder brother Gaurav Shukla passed the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2012. He joined the IAS cadre. After watching her brother succeed, IAS officer Artika Shukla also began her preparations for the UPSC exam, and in 2015, she cleared it.

IAS officer Artika Shukla's father Brajesh Shukla is a physician and worked as an IMA secretary. She graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi with an MBBS and completed her schooling at St Jones School in Varanasi.

IAS officer Artika Shukla's husband Jasmeet Singh got the Rajasthan cadre while she was given the Indian Administrative Service Union Territory cadre. Later, she also joined the Rajasthan cadre citing her marriage to Jasmeet Singh.

