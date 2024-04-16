Meet UP's Aishwaryam Prajapati who cracked UPSC 2023 exam in second attempt to become IAS officer, she secured AIR...

The UPSC Result for the year 2023 has been released and so has the list of toppers, Aishwaryam Prajapati secured AIR 10 in UPSC 2023 in her second attempt.

Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is one of the hardest exams in India. Through the UPSC examination, candidates are selected to work for various civil services of the Government of India such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). It is highly prestigious and competitive among Indians. Thousand of candidates across the country prepare for UPSC civil services with sheer focus and strategized planning to crack it. It takes years to prepare for the UPSC exam, and only a small percentage of candidates are able to pass it after enduring the difficult process. Some even crack the exam on their first attempt and some take various attempts. Aishwaryam Prajapati is one of those candidates who cracked the UPSC exam in her second attempt to become IAS officer.

Aishwaryam Prajapati cracked UPSC 2023 exam with AIR 10th, the result of which was declared on Tuesday. She hails from Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district. She cracked Civil services in her second attempt. She did her Class 12 from Rani Laxmi Bai Senior Secondary School. From 2016-20, she pursued B Tech from NIT, Uttarakhand. After her BTech she started working with L&T and worked for 18 months.

Aditya Srivasatava has topped the prestigious examination, followed by Animesh Pradhan, Donuru Ananya Reddy, P K Sidharth Ramkumar, and Ruhani in the top five candidates in the list.

The Civil Services Exam is conducted every year in three stages -- preliminary, main, and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

UPSC CSE 2023 Toppers list rank-wise