Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This flop film had three superstars, actress hasn't starred in any film since then, made in Rs 200 crore, earned only...

Meet Sidharth Ramkumar, IPS trainee, who secured AIR 4 in UPSC CSE 2023 in 4th attempt, he's from...

Meet UP's Aishwaryam Prajapati who cracked UPSC 2023 exam in second attempt to become IAS officer, she secured AIR...

Apoorva Arora recalls bonding with Nitesh Pandey, calls Family Aaj Kal added challenge: ‘Last day pe main…’| Exclusive

Meet actor, who was rejected due to looks, joined call centre despite MBA degree, has trained Sehwag, Harbhajan for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This flop film had three superstars, actress hasn't starred in any film since then, made in Rs 200 crore, earned only...

Meet Sidharth Ramkumar, IPS trainee, who secured AIR 4 in UPSC CSE 2023 in 4th attempt, he's from...

Meet UP's Aishwaryam Prajapati who cracked UPSC 2023 exam in second attempt to become IAS officer, she secured AIR...

Raw v/s Boiled Sprouts: Which is more nutritious and better for weight loss?

6 Vitamin A-rich foods to boost eye health

8 most protective dog breeds 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

This flop film had three superstars, actress hasn't starred in any film since then, made in Rs 200 crore, earned only...

Apoorva Arora recalls bonding with Nitesh Pandey, calls Family Aaj Kal added challenge: ‘Last day pe main…’| Exclusive

Meet actor, who was rejected due to looks, joined call centre despite MBA degree, has trained Sehwag, Harbhajan for...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet UP's Aishwaryam Prajapati who cracked UPSC 2023 exam in second attempt to become IAS officer, she secured AIR...

The UPSC Result for the year 2023 has been released and so has the list of toppers, Aishwaryam Prajapati secured AIR 10 in UPSC 2023 in her second attempt.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 08:02 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is one of the hardest exams in India. Through the UPSC examination, candidates are selected to work for various civil services of the Government of India such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). It is highly prestigious and competitive among Indians. Thousand of candidates across the country prepare for UPSC civil services with sheer focus and strategized planning to crack it. It takes years to prepare for the UPSC exam, and only a small percentage of candidates are able to pass it after enduring the difficult process. Some even crack the exam on their first attempt and some take various attempts. Aishwaryam Prajapati is one of those candidates who cracked the UPSC exam in her second attempt to become IAS officer. 

Aishwaryam Prajapati cracked UPSC 2023 exam with AIR 10th, the result of which was declared on Tuesday. She hails from Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district. She cracked Civil services in her second attempt. She did her Class 12 from Rani Laxmi Bai Senior Secondary School. From 2016-20, she pursued B Tech from NIT, Uttarakhand. After her BTech she started working with L&T and worked for 18 months.

Aditya Srivasatava has topped the prestigious examination, followed by Animesh Pradhan, Donuru Ananya Reddy, P K Sidharth Ramkumar, and Ruhani in the top five candidates in the list.

The Civil Services Exam is conducted every year in three stages -- preliminary, main, and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

UPSC CSE 2023 Toppers list rank-wise

  • Rank 1: Aditya Srivasatava
  • Rank 2: Animesh Pradhan
  • Rank 3: Donuru Ananya Reddy
  • Rank 4: P K Sidharth Ramkumar
  • Rank 5: Ruhani
  • Rank 6: Srishti Dabas
  • Rank 7: Anmol Rathore
  • Rank 8: Ashish Kumar
  • Rank 9: Nausheen
  • Rank 10: Aishwaryam Prajapati
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Feminism f**ked up our society': Nora Fatehi's statement sparks controversy, leaves internet divided

Avenix Fzco unveils groundbreaking trading software for enhanced market strategy

Meet Donuru Ananya Reddy, topper among females in UPSC civil services exam 2023, her AIR is...

How rich is Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu?

A conversation on healthcare project management with Santosh Deshmukh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement