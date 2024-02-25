Twitter
Meet village boy, son of disabled labourer, mother did odd jobs, studied at IIT, is now Scientist at DRDO, he is from...

Alongside completing his Polytechnic education, Sudeep has also pursued a B.Tech degree and pursued an M.Tech degree at IIT Guwahati.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 10:04 PM IST

Nothing can prepare you for life better than failures and adversities, and the product of these two 'teachers’ are people who go on to achieve extraordinary things in life. One such motivational success story that will restore your faith in hard work and determination is of 

Sudeep Maiti who beat all odds to pursue his dreams. 

From his childhood, Sudeep had an aspiration of serving in the country’s defence sector. Belonging to Mohammad Murad Maiti Para area under Purushottampur village panchayat in Panshkura block, West Bengal, Sudeep showcased promise and talent since his childhood. He did his primary education at Durga Primary School in the same village. Alongside completing his Polytechnic education, Sudeep has also pursued a B.Tech degree and pursued an M.Tech degree at IIT Guwahati.

Belonging to a humble background, Sudeep's father Govinda Maiti worked as a mason, battled abject poverty. Despite Govinda Babu’s lifelong engagement in construction work, the family could not afford to build their own house due to financial restraints. 

Some time back, his father had a road accident due to which he is now bedridden. Sudeep’s mother supported the family throughout the difficult phase. She funded her children’s education by rolling bidis and selling it. 

Despite this, they could only afford to marry off two daughters. Also, the family did not get a house under the state housing scheme, forcing them to reside in a house with only three walls. 

Nevertheless, they are pleased as their only son, Sudeep secured a chance to work as a scientist at DRDO, the national defence research and development organisation. His passion and determination have got him a job in one of the most esteemed institutions in the country.

 
