Meet rickshaw puller's son who lost mother at young age, became IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, got AIR..

IAS Success Story: Govind Jaiswal demonstrated persistent commitment and sincerity in pursuing his goal. He emerged victorious and set an example for millions of people. Know his inspiring story here.

UPSC is one of the toughest exams in our country. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for the exam to become IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS officers. Many aspirants take 2-3 attempts to crack the UPSC civil service exam. But there is an IAS officer Govind Jaiswal who cracked the UPSC exam in the first attempt. Govind Jaiswal's story is nothing short of inspiring as he rose from nothing, and faced years of humiliation and belittling over financial constraints.

Govind Jaiswal hails from Varanasi. He is the son of a rikshaw puller who owned 35 rikshaws in 1995 but had to sell 20 due to his wife's illness. Unfortunately, Govind's mother passed away in 1995.

For his son's education, Govind's father transitioned from rikshaw owner to rikshaw puller. His father came as a hero for Govind. He did not let his financial hardships get the best of his son and sold 14 more of his rickshaws to pay for Govind's studies. Now, Govind's father was left with only one rickshaw, which he started to run himself to provide for his son's education.

The same spark and zest transferred to Govind and motivated him to study day and night and give it his all. No hard work goes unrecognised, as was the case for Govind. Govind's commitment towards his dream paid off, he secured 48th rank in UPSC in his first attempt in 2006.