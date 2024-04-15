Meet NEET-UG topper who didn't take admission in AIIMS Delhi despite scoring AIR 1 due to...

Getting a medical degree from AIIMS Delhi is a dream for every medical aspirant in the country, however, the privilege is only available to only National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET-UG) toppers. Therefore, when the opportunity arises to take admission to AIIMS, perhaps no one even considers another medical college for a moment. However, in 2023, Prabhanjan J shocked everyone with his decision despite securing the number one rank in NEET-UG. Instead of AIIMS Delhi, he chose the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry.

In the NIRF ranking 2023, JIPMER Puducherry was among the top 5 colleges in the country. It secured the fifth rank with a score of 72.10 in the NIRF ranking.

NEET-UG 2023 topper Prabhanjan J hails from Tamil Nadu and both his parents are teachers in government schools--his father, B Jagadeesh, teaches history, and his mother teaches maths. After finishing Class 10 in the English-medium state matriculation course in Tamil Nadu, he pursued his Class 11 and Class 12 from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). During this time, he underwent extensive NEET training, which helped him prepare for the exam. Prabhanjan scored 720 out of 720 in NEET-UG.

Prabhanjan resided in the dorm room at Velammal Vidyalaya in Ayanambakkam, Chennai, to finish his upper secondary education.

Prabhanjan scored 463 in class 12 exams. One of the top performers, Prabhajan J from Tamil Nadu, achieved 99.99 percentile points. Bora Varun Chakravarthi is another contender who scored in the 99.99 percentile. Out of the total 20.38 lakh applicants, 11.45 lakh passed the test.

MBBS Fee at JIPMER Puducherry

The tuition fee for MBBS at JIPMER, Puducherry is Rs 1200. Combining association fee, learning resources fee, corpus fund fee, and student information system fee, the total fee amounts to Rs 6,770.

Additionally, hostelers have to pay a one-time establishment charge of Rs 6000 and a hostel room (double room) fee of Rs 500 per month. The rent for a single room is Rs 750 per month.