Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 teaser: Dibakar brutally spoofs reality shows, Bigg Boss; cocktail of sex, violence shocks viewers

Driving change: India's luxury electric car revolution

Meet man who worked at his father’s tobacco shop, then went to IIT, cracked UPSC twice to become IRS then IAS, AIR was..

Delhi-NCR news: Noida Authority permits registration of 13,639 apartments

Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at Rs 9,900 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 50,000 discount, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 teaser: Dibakar brutally spoofs reality shows, Bigg Boss; cocktail of sex, violence shocks viewers

Driving change: India's luxury electric car revolution

Meet man who worked at his father’s tobacco shop, then went to IIT, cracked UPSC twice to become IRS then IAS, AIR was..

Why should you eat banana everyday? Know 8 reasons

8 dry fruits which helps in controlling high blood sugar 

10 best foods to improve memory

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 teaser: Dibakar brutally spoofs reality shows, Bigg Boss; cocktail of sex, violence shocks viewers

This super flop film had 2 superstars, earned only Rs 1 crore, ended star's career, producer predicted failure when...

World's richest actor, worth Rs 16500 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Depp, Tom Cruise combined; is donating Rs 8000 crore

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man who worked at his father’s tobacco shop, then went to IIT, cracked UPSC twice to become IRS then IAS, AIR was..

Belonging to a small village in the Nawada district of Bihar, Niranjan Kumar, son of Arvind Kumar passed from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Rewar Nawada in 2004. In 2006 he did his inter-degree from Science College Patna.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 02:22 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From selling ‘khaini’ at father’s shop to qualifying UPSC exam, this Bihar man has come a long way

Failures are a prerequisite to achieving success in life, and some people face it very young but this doesn’t deter them from realizing their dreams. One such inspiring success story is of IAS Niranjan Kumar.

Belonging to a small village in the Nawada district of Bihar, Niranjan Kumar, son of Arvind Kumar passed from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Rewar Nawada in 2004. In 2006 he did his inter-degree from Science College Patna. Meanwhile, he used to work at my father’s small tobacco shop to sustain himself and family.

“I used to sit at my father’s small shop and sell khaini when he would go out. My father still runs the shop, even as I tell him he doesn’t need to anymore for a monthly earning of Rs 5,000,” stated Niranjan in an interview with HT.

Later, he pursued higher education at an IIT and landed a job as an assistant manager at Coal India Limited in Dhanbad. 

Then, he began his UPSC journey and got 728 AIR and became IRS officer. He then gave 2nd attempt in 2016 and eventually became an IAS by securing 535 AIR. He did his job and simultaneously prepared for UPSC without coaching.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

President Murmu confers BJP stalwart LK Advani with Bharat Ratna at his residence

Meet Amitabh, Rajesh Khanna's heroine, directors would get her drenched in rains to make films hit, now she...

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji passes away 48

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2024 DECLARED: 82.91% students pass, direct link here

Meet man who once sold milk, started work by taking loan, now owns Rs 29197 crore bank, he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement