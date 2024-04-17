Meet man who was once an ace shooter, gave up Olympic medal dream to crack UPSC exam, got AIR...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MS Dhoni ventures into EV space, joins as brand ambassador, invests in company based in…

Meet man, who resigned as police constable after humiliation, cracked UPSC civil services exam 2023 with AIR...

12th Fail's Vikas Divyakirti calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal 'fuhad aur badtameez' film: 'What if some boys...'

North Goa Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Meet actor, whose last film earned less than Rs 2 crore, is still more popular than Amitabh, Diljit Dosanjh, Allu Arjun

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni ventures into EV space, joins as brand ambassador, invests in company based in…

'Have obtained requisite sanction to prosecute NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha under UAPA': Delhi Police

Ram Gopal Varma recalls his ‘only disagreement’ with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘He called me at night and said…’

Batters with most sixes in IPL 2024

Players to score century for Shah Rukh Khan's KKR

9 television actors who studied engineering 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

12th Fail's Vikas Divyakirti calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal 'fuhad aur badtameez' film: 'What if some boys...'

Meet actor, whose last film earned less than Rs 2 crore, is still more popular than Amitabh, Diljit Dosanjh, Allu Arjun

Ram Gopal Varma recalls his ‘only disagreement’ with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘He called me at night and said…’

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man who was once an ace shooter, gave up Olympic medal dream to crack UPSC exam, got AIR...

Tejas credits his background as a sportsperson for instilling in him the discipline and determination needed to crack the exam on his second attempt.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 03:21 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bengaluru's Tejas Krishna Prasad, a promising shooter cleared the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023. The COVID-19 pandemic, which halted many careers, turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Tejas as he redirected his focus towards his dream of serving the nation as a civil servant.

Tejas, a talented air rifle marksman, seized the opportunity presented by the pandemic to pursue his aspirations in civil services and secured AIR 243. Tejas credits his background as a sportsperson for instilling in him the discipline and determination needed to crack the exam on his second attempt.

In an interview with TOI, Tejas said questions during the interview often revolved around sports, with Tejas confidently navigating discussions on improving sports in India and even fielding queries about Andre Agassi's autobiography 'Open'. 

Inspired by his mother, a hobby shooter herself, Tejas embarked on his shooting journey in 2014 and quickly ascended through the ranks to represent India on the international stage. However, it was the encouragement of his mother and the unexpected pause brought about by the pandemic that propelled him towards civil services.

As he prepares to embark on this new chapter in his life, Tejas remains committed to continuing his passion for shooting alongside his duties as a civil servant. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Ruhani, who got AIR 5 in UPSC CSE 2023, she is from...

'Emotional moment': PM Modi says as Ram Lalla honoured with 'Surya Tilak' on Ram Navami

‘My flag became my…’: PM Modi on bringing back Indian students from Ukraine

Meet Srishti Dabas who topped UPSC CSE 2023 without coaching, she worked at RBI in day and studied at night, AIR is...

Ram Gopal Varma recalls his ‘only disagreement’ with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘He called me at night and said…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement