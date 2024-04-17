Meet man who was once an ace shooter, gave up Olympic medal dream to crack UPSC exam, got AIR...

Tejas credits his background as a sportsperson for instilling in him the discipline and determination needed to crack the exam on his second attempt.

Bengaluru's Tejas Krishna Prasad, a promising shooter cleared the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023. The COVID-19 pandemic, which halted many careers, turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Tejas as he redirected his focus towards his dream of serving the nation as a civil servant.

Tejas, a talented air rifle marksman, seized the opportunity presented by the pandemic to pursue his aspirations in civil services and secured AIR 243. Tejas credits his background as a sportsperson for instilling in him the discipline and determination needed to crack the exam on his second attempt.

In an interview with TOI, Tejas said questions during the interview often revolved around sports, with Tejas confidently navigating discussions on improving sports in India and even fielding queries about Andre Agassi's autobiography 'Open'.

Inspired by his mother, a hobby shooter herself, Tejas embarked on his shooting journey in 2014 and quickly ascended through the ranks to represent India on the international stage. However, it was the encouragement of his mother and the unexpected pause brought about by the pandemic that propelled him towards civil services.

As he prepares to embark on this new chapter in his life, Tejas remains committed to continuing his passion for shooting alongside his duties as a civil servant.