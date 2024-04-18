Meet man who used to sell newspapers at 9, left high-paying job to crack UPSC, he is now…

Balamurugan's inspirational journey is proof of the strength of perseverance and hard work; it demonstrates that success is achievable in spite of difficult circumstances and that education is an effective means of securing a better future. Born into an eight-sibling family, Balamurugan P works as an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer in the Rajasthan Forest Department. Raised in Keelkattalai, Chennai, Balamurugan faced financial hardships as a result of his family's predicament. He overcame adversity to achieve success in life and turn into a role model for numerous others.

Even though Balamurugan's mother was a single working mother with little money, she gave education a high priority for all of her kids. Balamurugan's thirst for knowledge set him apart from his siblings, and his mother had to sell a portion of their home to pay for their education.

Balamurugan began reading Tamil newspapers at the age of 9. When he was told that a monthly subscription would cost Rs 90, he gave an explanation of his financial situation. Inspired by his initiative, the vendor offered him a job delivering newspapers for Rs 300. He developed a relationship with news and continued to pursue his passion for learning. His school teachers also recognized his enthusiasm for studies and started helping him with additional study materials.

After completing his schooling, Balamurugan pursued a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Madras Institute of Technology in 2011. He secured a job in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) through campus placement and started earning a good amount of money.

Despite facing several setbacks, Balamurugan remained determined to pursue his dream of becoming a civil servant. He failed in the UPSC exams for three years but did not give up. Finally, his hard work and perseverance paid off, and he was successful in the UPSC IFS Exam in 2018.

After completing his training, Balamurugan got a government job in Rajasthan in 2019. He believes that his time spent in Australia, where he worked before returning to India, provided him with a new direction for his future.