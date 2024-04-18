Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who used to sell newspapers at 9, left high-paying job to crack UPSC, he is now…

Meet actress who debuted with superstar, battled nepotism, was mocked for dark skin, left India to become Hollywood star

Apple announces new project in India, not linked to iPhone, iPad, Mac but…

Viral video: Woman enters crowded Delhi bus wearing bikini, makes obscene gesture at passenger, watch

PM Netanyahu announces Israel will determine response to threats from Iran as allies urge for restraint

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who debuted with superstar, battled nepotism, was mocked for dark skin, left India to become Hollywood star

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, skipped IIT admission, won gold medal, went on to study…

Meet actress who played lead role in 2 films in 2 years, one was superhit, other was super flop, pushed her into..

Fastest planets in solar system

Benefits and drawbacks of using dry shampoo

Plants to beat the heat and cool your home naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Meet actress who debuted with superstar, battled nepotism, was mocked for dark skin, left India to become Hollywood star

Mumtaz denies making personal comment on Zeenat Aman's relationship, seeks forgiveness: 'I have never...'

Prachi Desai opens up on playing cop in Silence 2, reacts to people calling every role her 'comeback' | Exclusive

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man who used to sell newspapers at 9, left high-paying job to crack UPSC, he is now…

Balamurugan's inspirational journey is proof of the strength of perseverance and hard work; it demonstrates that success is achievable in spite of difficult circumstances and that education is an effective means of securing a better future.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 12:19 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Balamurugan P
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Balamurugan's inspirational journey is proof of the strength of perseverance and hard work; it demonstrates that success is achievable in spite of difficult circumstances and that education is an effective means of securing a better future. Born into an eight-sibling family, Balamurugan P works as an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer in the Rajasthan Forest Department. Raised in Keelkattalai, Chennai, Balamurugan faced financial hardships as a result of his family's predicament. He overcame adversity to achieve success in life and turn into a role model for numerous others.

Even though Balamurugan's mother was a single working mother with little money, she gave education a high priority for all of her kids. Balamurugan's thirst for knowledge set him apart from his siblings, and his mother had to sell a portion of their home to pay for their education.

Balamurugan began reading Tamil newspapers at the age of 9. When he was told that a monthly subscription would cost Rs 90, he gave an explanation of his financial situation. Inspired by his initiative, the vendor offered him a job delivering newspapers for Rs 300. He developed a relationship with news and continued to pursue his passion for learning. His school teachers also recognized his enthusiasm for studies and started helping him with additional study materials.

After completing his schooling, Balamurugan pursued a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Madras Institute of Technology in 2011. He secured a job in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) through campus placement and started earning a good amount of money.

Despite facing several setbacks, Balamurugan remained determined to pursue his dream of becoming a civil servant. He failed in the UPSC exams for three years but did not give up. Finally, his hard work and perseverance paid off, and he was successful in the UPSC IFS Exam in 2018.

After completing his training, Balamurugan got a government job in Rajasthan in 2019. He believes that his time spent in Australia, where he worked before returning to India, provided him with a new direction for his future.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, who built Rs 17200 crore company from just Rs 40000, he is Noida's...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi predicts BJP tally in upcoming polls, says it will be limited to...

Mumbai Police arrest gunmen who opened fire outside Salman Khan's Mumbai house, had planned to attack star in Panvel

Weather update: IMD issues heatwave warning for several states for this week, respite for Delhi-NCR; check full forecast

Gautam Adani makes massive Rs 83000000000 investment in this company, raises stake to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement