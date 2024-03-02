Meet man, an Indian genius, whose book is read by all IIT, NIT, IIIT students, he is from...

He wrote a book that taught science in schools and even at graduation, so if you studied in India, you definitely read it.

You must be familiar with the names of numerous scientists who have accomplished outstanding work in the field of science, such as Ernest Rutherford, JJ Thomson, and Albert Einstein. In a similar vein, you must also be aware of Dr. Harish Chandra Verma, also known as Dr. HC Verma of India. Whether they are IIT engineers, NIT graduates, or 12th grade science students, you have undoubtedly heard the name Dr. HC Verma mentioned. This is the same Dr. Verma who wrote the well-known physics book "Concept of Physics," which you may have read. In 2021, Dr. Verma was also given the Padma Shri award for his contributions to science.

Born and raised in the Darbhanga district of Bihar, Dr. HC Verma had no interest in science or mathematics until he enrolled in Patna Science University for his graduation. He began studying physics more intensely and passed the GATE exam after graduating from Patna. He then enrolled in IIT Kanpur for an MSc program and after completing it, he started teaching at Patna Science College, and then he became a professor in IIT Kanpur.

During his teaching career, Dr. Verma noticed that students were struggling to understand the complex language of physics. After about eight years of hard work, Dr. HC Verma brought the book Concept of Physics—one of the best-selling physics books—to schoolchildren. Students can prepare for the IIT JEE MAINS by reading this book alone. In addition, Dr. Verma wrote Quantum Physics, Solution of Physics.