Twitter
Headlines

Meet man, an Indian genius, whose book is read by all IIT, NIT, IIIT students, he is from...

Bollywood's most expensive wedding, cost Rs 100 crore with only 50 guests invited, flowers for decor flown in from..

Meet man, an Indian, who bought 3 Rolls Royce cars in one day, owns Rs 178 crore jet, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Meet woman who runs successful business, is daughter of a multimillionaire, is married to a superstar, her husband is..

Meet woman, daughter of a sugar mill worker, who cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, her AIR was…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, an Indian genius, whose book is read by all IIT, NIT, IIIT students, he is from...

Bollywood's most expensive wedding, cost Rs 100 crore with only 50 guests invited, flowers for decor flown in from..

Meet man, an Indian, who bought 3 Rolls Royce cars in one day, owns Rs 178 crore jet, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Batters with most runs in IPL history

9 OTT films, shows to binge-watch this weekend 

Weight loss: 10 desserts that can promote weight loss management

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Watch! PM Modi’s Humble Gesture Towards Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Wins Hearts

Israel-Hamas War: UN Aid Chief's Big Statement As Death Toll In Gaza Crosses Over 30,000

Paul Pogba, 2018 Football World Cup Winner, Has Been Banned For Four Years For A Doping Offence

Bollywood's most expensive wedding, cost Rs 100 crore with only 50 guests invited, flowers for decor flown in from..

Meet woman who runs successful business, is daughter of a multimillionaire, is married to a superstar, her husband is..

Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar twin in black, Saif-Kareena exude royal vibes

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man, an Indian genius, whose book is read by all IIT, NIT, IIIT students, he is from...

He wrote a book that taught science in schools and even at graduation, so if you studied in India, you definitely read it.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 08:20 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Image Source: IIT Kanpur
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

You must be familiar with the names of numerous scientists who have accomplished outstanding work in the field of science, such as Ernest Rutherford, JJ Thomson, and Albert Einstein. In a similar vein, you must also be aware of Dr. Harish Chandra Verma, also known as Dr. HC Verma of India.  Whether they are IIT engineers, NIT graduates, or 12th grade science students, you have undoubtedly heard the name Dr. HC Verma mentioned. This is the same Dr. Verma who wrote the well-known physics book "Concept of Physics," which you may have read. In 2021, Dr. Verma was also given the Padma Shri award for his contributions to science.

Born and raised in the Darbhanga district of Bihar, Dr. HC Verma had no interest in science or mathematics until he enrolled in Patna Science University for his graduation. He began studying physics more intensely and passed the GATE exam after graduating from Patna. He then enrolled in IIT Kanpur for an MSc program and after completing it, he started teaching at Patna Science College, and then he became a professor in IIT Kanpur.

 During his teaching career, Dr. Verma noticed that students were struggling to understand the complex language of physics. After about eight years of hard work, Dr. HC Verma brought the book Concept of Physics—one of the best-selling physics books—to schoolchildren. Students can prepare for the IIT JEE MAINS by reading this book alone. In addition, Dr. Verma wrote Quantum Physics, Solution of Physics.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Doctors pull out cockroach from lungs of man struggling with severe breathing issues

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach Madhya Pradesh today

14 dead, several others injured after pick-up truck meets with accident in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori

Pakistani group hacks Burger Singh website, company's reaction leaves internet in stitches

Night watchman at Osmania university lands two government jobs through hard work, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE