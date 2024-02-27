Twitter
Meet man who studied at IIT, IIM, worked for Indian Civil Services, then became a monk due to...

After studying at IIT, students get good job offers to work in India and abroad. But, today, we will tell you about one graduate who decided to take a different route and become a monk after completing his studies.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 03:14 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Every year, thousands of students across India begin their preparation for becoming engineers after completing their class 12 exams. Many of these students dream of getting admission into the reputable Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) by clearing the IIT JEE exam. IIT is considered among the best engineering colleges in India with IIT JEE considered one of the toughest entrance exams. 

After studying at IIT, students get good job offers to work in India and abroad. But, today, we will tell you about one graduate who decided to take a different route and become a monk after completing his studies.

We are talking about Acharya Prashant, born Prashant Tripathi, who is an author and Advaita teacher. He teaches his disciples 17 forms of Gita and 60 forms of Upanishads. Acharya Prashant is also the founder of a non-profit organisation named Prashant Advait Foundation and is an animal rights activist. 

Acharya Prashant completed his bachelor's degree in engineering from IIT Delhi and then did his post-graduation in management from IIM Ahmedabad in 2003. He worked for Indian Civil Services briefly before becoming a Vedanta teacher and an author. Acharya Prashant became a monk due to his desire to spread his spiritual teachings to the world. 

Mahan Mj, rather than opting for a high-paying job, became a monk and now shares his many teachings with his disciples. Acharya Prashant loves interacting with the youth and regularly gives regular talks at educational institutes, including prestigious organisations such as IITs and IIMs.

