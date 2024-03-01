Meet man who is married to IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, then quit IAS job after few months due to..

Abhishek Singh was a 2011-batch IAS officer of the UP cadre. He was removed from active duty in February 2023 after the government got to know that he was missing from duty for 82 days without informing them.

The Central Government has accepted the resignation of former IAS officer Abhishek Singh. He first grabbed headline when he was removed from Gujarat election duty for posting about his new assignment on social media in November last year. He was suspended from the service in February 2023 and his resignation was accepted yesterday.

IAS officer Abhishek Singh who initially wanted to become a film actor, has now turned to politics after this resignation. Now, IAS officer Abhishek Singh is free to contest from Jaunpur from any party or the BJP specifically, as per his wishes.

For those who are unaware, IAS officer Abhishek Singh also ventured into the film world and has acted in many films. His work in Netflix's acclaimed series 'Delhi Crime' earned him recognition. He was also seen in the short film, 'Chaar Pandrah', and B Praak’s song 'Dil Tod Ke'. He also appeared in the son 'Third Party' with Sunny Leone which grabbed headlines. In November last year, Abhishek Singh and Sunny Leone were in Varanasi to attend the Ganga Aarti at night.

Abhishek Singh belongs to Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur. His wife Durga Shakti Nagpal is also an IAS officer and is currently posted as a District Magistrate (DM) of Banda district. Durga Shakti Nagpal belongs to Chhattisgarh and graduated with a B.Tech before clearing the UPSC exam to become an IAS officer. She secured the All India Rank 20 and entered the prestigious IAS cadre.