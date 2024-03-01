Meet man who is married to IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, then quit IAS job after few months due to..

Twitter
Headlines

Paytm discontinues inter-company agreements with Paytm Payments Bank before RBI deadline

MVA finalises seat-sharing deal in Maharashtra, Congress likely to field 18 seats, 20 for UBT, 10 for NCP

World's highest grossing film franchise earned Rs 250000 crore, 50 times more than Baahubali, YRF Spy Universe combined

Akash Ambani’s Jio may soon launch India’s cheapest 5G phone, likely to be priced under Rs…

Meet Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna’s heroine who started working at 5 to support family, was slapped by director for…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Paytm discontinues inter-company agreements with Paytm Payments Bank before RBI deadline

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding LIVE Updates: Nita Ambani reveals idea behind celebrations, says 'wanted it..'

MVA finalises seat-sharing deal in Maharashtra, Congress likely to field 18 seats, 20 for UBT, 10 for NCP

Players with most sixes in WPL history

10 highest run scorers in T20 cricket who never hit century

Rare, unseen childhood photos of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

BCCI's Central Contract 2023-24: Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer Out, Check Full List Here | Big News

Ranji Trophy 2024 Semifinal: Shreyas Iyer Named In Mumbai’s Squad For The Semifinal Vs Tamil Nadu

World's highest grossing film franchise earned Rs 250000 crore, 50 times more than Baahubali, YRF Spy Universe combined

Meet Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna’s heroine who started working at 5 to support family, was slapped by director for…

Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this actor was BR Chopra’s first choice for Baghban

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man who is married to IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, then quit IAS job after few months due to..

Abhishek Singh was a 2011-batch IAS officer of the UP cadre. He was removed from active duty in February 2023 after the government got to know that he was missing from duty for 82 days without informing them.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 11:16 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Central Government has accepted the resignation of former IAS officer Abhishek Singh. He first grabbed headline when he was removed from Gujarat election duty for posting about his new assignment on social media in November last year. He was suspended from the service in February 2023 and his resignation was accepted yesterday. 

IAS officer Abhishek Singh who initially wanted to become a film actor, has now turned to politics after this resignation. Now, IAS officer Abhishek Singh is free to contest from Jaunpur from any party or the BJP specifically, as per his wishes.

Abhishek Singh was a 2011-batch IAS officer of the UP cadre. He was removed from active duty in February 2023 after the government got to know that he was missing from duty for 82 days without informing them. 

For those who are unaware, IAS officer Abhishek Singh also ventured into the film world and has acted in many films. His work in Netflix's acclaimed series 'Delhi Crime' earned him recognition. He was also seen in the short film, 'Chaar Pandrah', and B Praak’s song 'Dil Tod Ke'. He also appeared in the son 'Third Party' with Sunny Leone which grabbed headlines. In November last year, Abhishek Singh and Sunny Leone were in Varanasi to attend the Ganga Aarti at night. 

Abhishek Singh belongs to Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur. His wife Durga Shakti Nagpal is also an IAS officer and is currently posted as a District Magistrate (DM) of Banda district. Durga Shakti Nagpal belongs to Chhattisgarh and graduated with a B.Tech before clearing the UPSC exam to become an IAS officer. She secured the All India Rank 20 and entered the prestigious IAS cadre.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who worked with many superstars, was slapped by Rekha on set, then disappeared from films due to..

Meet actress who worked in many hit films, then quit acting to become IAS officer, cleared UPSC exam with AIR..

'5-star jail': Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut takes a dig at Centre for current parliamentary setup

Mukesh Ambani likely to appoint Nita Ambani on key position in his new business worth billions

Viral video: Mascot dressed as elephant groooves to ‘Kaavaalaa’, internet is impressed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE