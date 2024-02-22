Meet IPS officer who was given royal farewell with 4-km procession, now transferred to...

Vandita Rana IPS officer in Rajasthan has been transferred to Sirohi. She was given a royal farewell ceremony organised in Dausa district of Rajasthan on Wednesday. Rana was sent off with a royal procession to Dausa city. During this, a large number of police officers and common people participated.

As part of the royal procession, the IPS officer was taken on a 4-kilometer procession on horseback in the city. IPS Vandita Rana was given flower bouquets and flower garlands as well. Along with this, flowers were showered on her during the procession. The police personnel who participated in the procession danced and bid farewell to SP Vandita Rana.

Dausa district was formed in the year 1991. Since then, 34 SPs have been appointed in Dausa. Vandita Rana has been transferred as an SP in the Sirohi district. Now IPS Ranjita Sharma will be the Superintendent of Police in Dausa.

Meanwhile, on her farewell, IPS Vandita Rana said that although her tenure in the post of Dausa Superintendent of Police has been short, she has always received love, affection, and support from the police. She also mentioned the general public of Dausa district has also cooperated in completing the big challenges like the Rajasthan Assembly elections peacefully.

IPS Vandita Rana is a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Vandita Rana was born on August 12, 1987. IPS Vandita Rana of 2017 batch in Rajasthan cadre, started police service in the year 2019 from the post of Sikar ASP.