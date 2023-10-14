Headlines

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IPS officer from Haryana who left high-paying job abroad for civil services, cracked UPSC with AIR...

After working for a while, She reportedly came to the realisation that she was actually helping in the growth of another nation rather than India.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

One of the toughest exams to crack to become an Indian IAS officer is the UPSC exam. To pass the test, a person study religiously for several hours. Every year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. Today we will talk about IPS Pooja Yadav who who left her job abroad and cracked UPSC.

Pooja Yadav hails from Haryana, she cleared the UPSC exam in 2018 and was subsequently hired as an IPS officer. In order to serve her country, she resigned from her work in Germany. Pooja, however, encountered her share of difficulties and tried out a variety of part-time jobs, from occasionally serving as a receptionist to paying tuition to students, in order to pay her expenses.  

Pooja, born on September 20, 1988, completed her schooling in Haryana. She completed her M.Tech in Biotechnology and Food Technology and worked for a while in Canada and Germany. Pooja apparently realised after working for a while that she was actually promoting the development of another country rather than India.

Whether Pooja Yadav was pursuing an MTech or preparing for UPSC, her family has always supported her. However, they were not particularly financially very well off. Thus, in order to cover her expenses while pursuing her education, she worked as a receptionist and gave tuition to students. 

She then decided to quit her job and started preparing for UPSC. It wasn't an overnight success, though. On her second attempt, she passed the civil services test in 2018, securing an All India Rank of 174. Her current position is as an IPS officer in the esteemed Gujarat cadre.

