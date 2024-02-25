Meet Indian genius, has made world’s first smart calculator at 22, not from IIT, IIIT, NIT, IIM, got idea from…

At the age of just 22, this Indian genius created the most efficient all-in-one device for shopkeepers.

Praveen Mishra, the co-founder and CEO of Tohands, is truly an inspiration for youngsters who want to do innovative things and revolutionise the world. After seeing the difficulties faced by small business owners who depend on calculators for their daily transactions, Praveen Mishra founded Tohands, a Hyderabad-based startup, in 2017. He made the decision to create a device that would make calculations simple for shopkeepers. At this point, he had the idea for the smart calculator. Tohands' calculator has many features, a keyboard, two buttons (one for credit and one for debit), support Wi-Fi, and a companion mobile app. What is even more amazing is that he accomplished all of this at the young age of 22. At the age, where many are in the dilemma of choosing the right career.

Mishra, who is from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, co-founded Tohands with his friends Satyam Sahu and Shanmuga Vadival He did his schooling at New Angels Sr Sec School and Bachelor of Arts from Somaiya Vidyavihar University. Initially, Mishra believed that developing a "smart" calculator would be a dumb idea that no one would ever use. However, Mishra realised the value of a "smart" calculator that also records data when he observed a woman managing a small business in Sarjapura, Bengaluru, struggling to keep track of every transaction.

In a video interview with indianexpress.com, Mishra stated, "When I met the lady, I found that she used to calculate the final amount on the calculator and write it on the paper and then at the end of the day she will again calculate the final amount using a calculator."

Recently, Tohands was also featured in Shark Tank S3, where Praveen Mishra and his co-founders introduced the world’s first smart calculator ‘Tohands smart calculator’ to the sharks. Praveen Mishra aims to provide his smart calculator to the millions of shopkeepers in India.