Meet IIT graduate, hired IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, earns over Rs 72 lakh salary per day, he is…

Anirudh Devgan is an Indian genius computer scientist and CEO of Cadence Design Systems. Before joining Cadence Design Systems, IIT graduate Anirudh Devgan worked at IBM and Magma Design Automation.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 09:08 AM IST

IIT graduate Anirudh Devgan
IIT graduates are currently leading a few of the biggest companies in the world. Known for their genius minds, out of the box thinking and hard work, IIT graduates are often chased by big tech companies with fat pay cheques. Getting an IIT graduate on board is a big push and getting an IIT graduate who got AIR 1 in IIT-JEE is a big achievement for any company. For those who are unaware, to graduate from IT, a student has to go through a range of pretty difficult stages and it begins with the entrance exam. To get an admission in an IIT, lakhs of students spend years to prepare for the IIT-JEE exam. Among all the applicants, only a few are able to get the institution of their choice. An IIT graduate Anirudh Devgan went through this phase and knew that it takes a genius mind to get AIR 1 in IIT-JEE. That’s why when Anirudh Devgan got an opportunity, he hired Indian genius student Satvat Jagwani who secured a seat at IIT Bombay by getting AIR 1 in the IIT-JEE exam. IIT-JEE topper Jagwani left IIT Bombay just after 2 years to move to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). After completing his master’s from MIT, Jagwani’s hard work and genius was appreciated by Anirudh Devgan who hired him to work at his firm.

Anirudh Devgan is an Indian genius computer scientist and CEO of Cadence Design Systems. Before joining Cadence Design Systems, IIT graduate Anirudh Devgan worked at IBM and Magma Design Automation. He was named as the CEO of Cadence Design Systems in 2021. When Anirudh Devgan became CEO, he was awarded a base Salary of $725,000 with a Target Bonus of 125% of the base salary. He was further given a promotion grant stock option of a value equal to $15 million. As per media reports, his annual salary as the President and CEO of Cadence in 2022 was Rs 265 crore.

He is known for his contributions to electronic design automation, physical design and signoff, statistical design and optimization, and verification and hardware platforms. Born and brought up in Delhi, IIT graduate Anirudh Devgan did his schooling at Delhi Public School and graduated from IIT Delhi. For his master’s and PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Devgan moved to the US.

