Twitter
Headlines

WPL 2024, DC-W vs GG: Meg Lanning, Radha Yadav shine as Delhi Capitals Women beat Gujarat Giants by 25 runs

‘Go, win, wiill see you…’: PM Modi's message to ministers at Viksit Bharat 2047 meet ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Meet IFS officer who left high-paying job to pass UPSC, gave fiery reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue in UN; watch video

Anant Ambani hands Shah Rukh Khan a snake, Radhika Merchant can't stop laughing at Ambani bash; watch viral video

Meet woman who bagged whopping Rs 64.61 lakh package from Microsoft, not from IIT, NIT, she is from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

9 Japanese habits to increase stamina

7 ways to manage eye strain from excessive screen time

10 must-watch Bollywood films produced by Aamir Khan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Anant Ambani hands Shah Rukh Khan a snake, Radhika Merchant can't stop laughing at Ambani bash; watch viral video

Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby Raha's aborable exchange with Anant Ambani melts hearts, netizens say 'so cute'

This Bigg Boss 16 inmate reportedly rejected Ektaa Kapoor's offer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 due to intimate scenes

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IFS officer who left high-paying job to pass UPSC, gave fiery reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue in UN; watch video

She accused Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism globally and asserted that India can't afford to bother about a country engaged in terrorism, economic troubles, and public dissatisfaction with its government.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 10:07 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IFS officer Anupama Singh, India's first secretary garnered spotlight at the 55th Regular Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), countering Pakistan's recent allegations regarding Jammu and Kashmir with her fiery reaction. 

Exercising India's 'Right to Reply,' Ms Singh stated that a country with an "abysmal" human rights record, like Pakistan, should not intervene in the internal affairs of other nations.

She accused Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism globally and asserted that India can't afford to bother about a country engaged in terrorism, economic troubles, and public dissatisfaction with its government.

"With regard to the extensive references to India made by Pakistan, we note that it is deeply unfortunate for the Council's platform to have once again been misused to make patently false allegations against India," Ms Singh asserted.

"The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and the constitutional measures taken by the Government of India to ensure socio-economic development and good governance in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are matters internal to India. Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on matters that are internal to India," she added.

Who is IFS Anupama Singh?

Anupama Singh cracked UPSC and became an IFS and took her training in Administration from Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (2014). She pursued the CFA program (2008-2011) with a specialization on Corporate Finance, Valuation, and Portfolio Management.

She has also done MBA in Finance from the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi. While, she has done her graduation in B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology.

IFS Anupama Singh has been a Diplomat in the Indian Foreign Service for over 9 years Before that, she worked at KPMG for 2 years and 3 months as a Consultant and later became a Senior Consultant from 2012 to 2014.

She has an immense passion in Economics, Science and Technology, Art, Culture, and Literature, as per her X profile.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Step inside luxurious tents where guests will stay

Magh Kalashtami 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and significance

This bodybuilder-turned-actor trained Sanjay, Suniel, died in poverty, no Bollywood star attended his funeral

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Meet Abdul Salam, the only Muslim leader in BJP's list of 195 candidates

Meet man who quit his family business, built Rs 3000 crore company which is challenging...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE