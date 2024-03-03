Meet IFS officer who left high-paying job to pass UPSC, gave fiery reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue in UN; watch video

She accused Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism globally and asserted that India can't afford to bother about a country engaged in terrorism, economic troubles, and public dissatisfaction with its government.

IFS officer Anupama Singh, India's first secretary garnered spotlight at the 55th Regular Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), countering Pakistan's recent allegations regarding Jammu and Kashmir with her fiery reaction.

Exercising India's 'Right to Reply,' Ms Singh stated that a country with an "abysmal" human rights record, like Pakistan, should not intervene in the internal affairs of other nations.

She accused Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism globally and asserted that India can't afford to bother about a country engaged in terrorism, economic troubles, and public dissatisfaction with its government.

"With regard to the extensive references to India made by Pakistan, we note that it is deeply unfortunate for the Council's platform to have once again been misused to make patently false allegations against India," Ms Singh asserted.

"The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and the constitutional measures taken by the Government of India to ensure socio-economic development and good governance in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are matters internal to India. Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on matters that are internal to India," she added.

VIDEO | Here’s what India's First Secretary Anupama Singh said while exercising the 'Right of Reply' at the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday.



“With regard to the extensive references to India made by Pakistan, we note that it is deeply unfortunate for the… pic.twitter.com/YegHyG3J30 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2024

Who is IFS Anupama Singh?

Anupama Singh cracked UPSC and became an IFS and took her training in Administration from Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (2014). She pursued the CFA program (2008-2011) with a specialization on Corporate Finance, Valuation, and Portfolio Management.

She has also done MBA in Finance from the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi. While, she has done her graduation in B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology.

IFS Anupama Singh has been a Diplomat in the Indian Foreign Service for over 9 years Before that, she worked at KPMG for 2 years and 3 months as a Consultant and later became a Senior Consultant from 2012 to 2014.

She has an immense passion in Economics, Science and Technology, Art, Culture, and Literature, as per her X profile.