Education

Meet IAS, whose father battled alcoholism, worked as sawmill operator, cracked UPSC with AIR...

Prabhakaran was raised in a household steeped in the hardships of agriculture, and his early years were marred by the harsh realities of financial hardship and conflict within the family.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 05:36 PM IST

(Image source: Instagram)
M Sivaguru Prabhakaran, a person whose tale of overcoming hardship inspires everyone, appears as a ray of hope in a world where many people give in to the constraints brought about by a lack of privilege. Prabhakaran, who is from the lively state of Tamil Nadu, has had an incredible journey to become an IAS officer.

Prabhakaran was raised in a household steeped in the hardships of agriculture, and his early years were marred by the harsh realities of financial hardship and conflict within the family. Seeing his mother and sister work so hard to support the family while his father battled alcoholism painted a powerful picture of overcoming hardship.

Even under such difficult conditions, Prabhakaran's spirit did not falter. He initially gave up on his academic goals in order to support his family's sawmill business, but he never gave up on his goal of becoming a member of the Indian Administrative Service. 

After his sister got married, Prabhakaran took advantage of the chance to go back to school, helping to pay for his brother's education while also trying to make ends meet. His will to succeed drove him to enrol in the prestigious Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology in Vellore to study civil engineering. There, he began an illustrious career marked by unwavering dedication.

Prabhakaran's dedication was unwavering as he juggled the rigours of his weekend studies with the demands of his job. His modest accommodations on the platforms of the St. Thomas Mount railway station, where he commuted during the week to attend college in Vellore, perfectly encapsulated his dedication. His extraordinary accomplishment of passing the admission exam for the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) in 2014 was the result of his unwavering quest for knowledge.

Notwithstanding the difficulties that awaited, Prabhakaran set his sights on passing the highly sought-after UPSC exam. But every failure only strengthened his will to succeed. Prabhakaran's perseverance paid off on his fourth try, as he achieved an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 101 and was able to claim his rightful position as an IAS officer. 

Prabhakaran's journey is proof of the strength of perseverance and unwavering resolve in pursuing one's goals. His narrative encourages us to overcome obstacles, no matter how insurmountable they may appear, and to work tirelessly to fulfil our goals.

