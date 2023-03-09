Meet IAS Smita Sabharwal, 'army brat' who secured UPSC rank 4 aged 23; daughter of colonel is Twitter star

She was born in West Bengal's Darjeeling. Her father retired as a colonel in the Indian Army.

Indian Administrative Service Officer Smita Sabharwal has had an illustrious academic and professional life. Born in Darjeeling, she is the daughter of a retired Army colonel. On Twitter, she calls herself an "Army brat". She has a whopping 3.35 lakh followers on Twitter, which is a testament to her popularity. Who is Smita Sabharwal? Here is her inspirational story.

Smita Sabharwal is called the people's officer. This is because she tries to help scores of people every day. She cracked the UPSC exam when she was just 15 years old. She has been posted in several places in Telangana, including Warangal, Visakhapatnam, Karimnagar, and Chittoor. She is the youngest officer to have been posted at the CM's office.

She was born in West Bengal's Darjeeling. Her father retired as a colonel in the Indian Army. After retirement, her father settled in Hyderabad where she completed her schooling at St Ann's. She did her graduation in commerce from St Francis in Hyderabad. She was also the class topper in Class 12. In the UPSC 2000, she secured fourth rank. She was just 22 years of age.

Smita Sabharwal's father's name is Colonel Pranab Das. She is married to IPS officer Akun Sabharwal. They have two children -- Nanal and Bhuwish.

She is the youngest officer ever to become an additional secretary in the Telangana CM's office.

She was the all India topper in ICSE exam.

She has worked at several places. She ran the Fund Your City campaign in Warangal. Due to this campaign, several amenities like traffic junctions, foot overbridges, bus stops, parks were made via public-private partnership. She also served as Deputy Commissioner of commercial taxes in Visakhapatnam.

She was promoted to the post because of her stellar performance during all her postings.